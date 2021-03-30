FMCG News South Africa

Checkers launches premium food range Forage & Feast

30 Mar 2021
Checkers has introduced a new premium food range, called Forage & Feast, incorporating products traditionally found at speciality delis and food emporiums.


Checkers says that the products are sourced from "the best suppliers and artisans", and provenance played an important role in range development, with ingredient sourcing carried out with seasonality in mind.

Tailored specifically to customers’ desire for an upmarket and sophisticated product selection, Checkers will continue to expand the Forage & Feast range in coming months, with additional products across more categories.

For now, the range includes food products like Sicilia passata sauce made with Datterino tomatoes, handmade fruit preserves, vinegar made from Italian Prosecco, an assortment of locally-crafted vinaigrettes, olive oil from the Breede River Valley, gourmet stonebaked pizzas and ready-to-cook roasts.

Engen launches private label brand Quickshop & Co.

Engen has introduced its own private label convenience brand, Quickshop & Co., focused on offering quality, locally-sourced products at a competitive price...

15 Jan 2021


The Forage & Feast range has scooped an endorsement from South Africa’s first Michelin star chef, Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen. Aside from being a top chef, Hendrik has also hosted his own television show, Jan, and is the author of several award-winning cookbooks, including The French Affair and A Breath of French Air.

Forage & Feast is available exclusively from Checkers and Checkers Hyper.
Read more: private label, Checkers, food products, food and beverage

News


