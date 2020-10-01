Woolworths products recognised in global private label awards

Woolworths has scooped four awards in the Private Label Manufacturers Association's (PLMA) 2020 International 'Salute to Excellence' Awards. This is the world's largest competition dedicated exclusively to own brands, recognising innovation and quality in food and non-food products.

The award-winning food and non-food products were selected by panels of judges, consisting of industry professionals, including chefs, former retailers, academics, nutritionists, journalists and packaging specialists.Woolworths products stood out amongst 550 products across 23 countries judged in this year’s competition and received recognition in the following categories:• Baby & Kids Care for Woolworths Earth Friendly All-in-1 Baby Laundry Pods• Eco Friendly Dish Detergent for Woolworths Earth Friendly Cucumber & Jasmine Tea Dish Washing Liquid• Skin Care for Woolworths Eucalyptus & Mint Foot Mask• Hand & Nail Care for Woolworths Cuticle OilAccording to PLMA, award-winners in food and beverages, as well as non-food, reflected many of this year’s strongest new product and consumer trends. The key features were natural and organic ingredients, environmentally conscious agriculture, responsible aquaculture, and protection of nature and preservation of the environment.Also very noticeable is the use of packaging from recycled glass, paper or plastic from renewable and sustainable raw materials, all 100% recyclable. In Health and Beauty categories, “free from micro plastics” was evident.Rahim Hoosen, Woolworths trading head - groceries, household, pets and personal care, commented, “We are extremely proud to receive this kind of recognition on a global stage by the Private Label Manufacturers Association. Innovation and sustainability is at the heart of the Woolworths business, and this award is a great endorsement for the work of our teams and partners."This also reaffirms that we are on the right path in our ongoing quest to offer market-leading products that are inspired by nature, better for our customers and better for the environment.”