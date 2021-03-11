Digital Company news South Africa

Best digital marketing technology to embrace

11 Mar 2021
By: Craig Lebrau, Issued by: Lebrau Press
A lot of advancements that have been experienced in the business world since the start of the 21st century can be attributed to the advent of new technologies. There are many technologies that business owners can use to market their products and services. On the other hand, customers can also use digital platforms to access or purchase goods and services. Business owners should also evaluate technology options at their disposal and make marketing a successful strategy.
Image by Joseph Mucira from Pixabay

The most recent trends in digital marketing prepare business owners and customers for any changes and developments in the market. More so, business owners can use the available technologies and establish a comprehensive marketing strategy from brand identity design to targeted marketing strategies for their business to grow and attract more traffic as well as maximise revenue.

Digital marketing is not an easy strategy that a business owner can think of and implement in his or her business entity from the word go. Therefore, it is advisable to seek the help from a digital marketing company or agency. But one has to make sure that they are dealing with a reputable and experienced company.

Technology trends driving digital marketing

New digital marketing technology trends are hitting the market on a daily basis. However, it is not easy to know which technology trend will have the biggest impact on a business. There are a few technologies that a business owner can embrace and invest in to achieve their marketing goals. These include:

Live streaming

Live streaming has become quite useful these days thanks to the availability of faster internet and improved devices. Companies such as YouTube and Facebook are allowing businesses that have accounts with them to stream videos. If a company uses this technology, it can easily reach its large clientele base and market its services or products. The only limitation with this technology is that the audience will dictate how the conversations go and the content they perceive good.

Go mobile

Smartphones are the in-thing these days and companies can come up with mobile-friendly websites that clients can easily access using their phones. Through their mobile phones, clients can access information about available services and goods on-the-go. Via the mobile marketing strategy, a business owner can also be able to work from the comfort of his or her home or when traveling.

Tools for social marketing

In this era of new and complex technologies, almost every person in the world is using a certain social media tool. Social media is one of the effective tools of marketing as it easily helps to humanise a brand as well as connect a business to the target audience in real-time. Businesses, whether small or medium, can use social media forums such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Google+ to grow their customer base. However, one has to make these social media platforms as appealing as possible to gain the trust of targeted consumers.

Many business owners who have embraced any of the new digital marketing technologies agree that these technologies are an easier way to reach out to more potential customers. When used properly, they can deliver exciting and rewarding results. Technology and marketing evolve together and it is upon a business owner to determine the best way to utilise digital technology in their marketing strategy.

