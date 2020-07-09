How has the global Covid-19 pandemic impacted online behaviour?

Stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, with movie theatres closed and no restaurants to dine in, we've been spending most of our time online. According to a recent report by Socialbakers, the state of social media and digital marketing has changed drastically and we have changed the way we use the internet.

How businesses successfully engaged

Personal, human content is king!

Now more than ever before, the majority of the population are using digital devices to connect, engage with friends and family, and follow the latest news and information about what’s going on in the rest of the world. Studies show that people are joining online communities and are using social media as a means to practice social distancing, together.Businesses have jumped on the bandwagon and joined in the conversation. Engagement on social platforms such as Instagram and Facebook have increased dramatically compared to 2019, and this is largely due to how people are currently socialising – using the hashtags, #Stayhome, #CoronaVirus and the likes, being the popular keywords and providing the most engagement.Brands that cleverly engaged with content surrounding the pandemic, and providing ways to overcome the many challenges we are all faced with, experienced more than triple their regular engagement. While many organisations took their foot off the gas pedal when it came to their marketing efforts, smart organisations went in the opposite direction and really put the pedal to the metal. These organisations were able to grow brand awareness, promote their product and services and ultimately, engaged with their clients and potential clients, by up to 40% more than what they usually would have.Yes, #Covid-19 is the hashtag of the day but what you write is even more important. We are seeing that consumers are interacting with content that is more personal and showing the human side of a business. For example, organisations who are showing what they are doing to provide relief to their communities during these difficult times and how they are prioritizing their employees, and keeping them safe.‘Business-as-usual’ content has seen a massive drop in engagement and an increase in negative reactions.Overall, Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the average consumer. In this digital age, it’s absolutely essential for businesses to have an online presence. It’s no longer a question of whether or not you should do it, it’s about how well you’re doing it.