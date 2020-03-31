Digital Opinion South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

The world of digital media is set to change

By: Jarred Mailer-Lyons
During his State of the Nation address, President Ramaphosa promised free data to low-income South Africans. This is a massive opportunity for digital media specialists like us to reach an existing market that has previously been quite difficult to connect with on digital channels.
Image source: Parker Byrd on Unsplash.com.

The media industry, digital in particular, is facing a tremendous growth period right now which will only accelerate once we return to the new post-Covid-19 normal. But this also comes with its own challenges.

An example in our industry is that as Generation Z (those born from 1995) start to enter the job market, we will be seeing significant changes in the ways that brands and consumers communicate as digital behaviours are expected to shift – faster than they did before. As we head into the 4IR (4th Industrial Revolution), Gen Z’s efforts are going to be more focused on using technology that allows for more personal and financial independence, diversity and competitiveness.

Ever-evolving digital ecosystem


This audience is typically a self-starter, self-motivator and self-learner who place a premium on do-it-yourself, innovation and entrepreneurship activities. They respond to open, honest and timely messaging and prefer in-person, collaborative and transparent communication.

Which of course leads to massive corporates like Google adapting to their consumer demands by providing more transparency, greater privacy, choice, and control over how their data is used. This will lead to the death of cookie data which will significantly change the way we use cookies to understand our audiences. Without cookie data, we are going to have to adapt our approach because for the past couple of years we've been using cookie data to track our website visitors, improve the user experience, and collect data that helps us target ads to the right audiences. We also use them to learn about how and what these website visitors are browsing online when they aren't on our websites.

Five ways to digitally market your company during the lockdown

Mkhuseli Vangile, MD of DCF PR and marketing agency suggests that PR be approached in a creative way by utilising 5 key elements in digital PR...

By Mkhuseli Vangile 26 Mar 2020


We certainly have our work cut out for us in this ever-evolving digital ecosystem. We’re having to constantly reinvent and find innovative solutions whilst still having a solid understanding of our audience and their behaviours outside of the current brand eco-systems and of course maintaining an agnostic approach to digital media by focusing on media types that deliver against client’s objectives.

At The MediaShop our data vision approach is about continued refinement, optimisation, and collaboration to deliver the right message, to the right consumer at the right time with the right outcome. We do this by utilising our proprietary and industry tools that help deliver the most effective media agnostic solutions. Tools like Wave, Matrix, Similarweb, Narratiive and the many free to use Google and Facebook analytical tools can all help navigate an effective strategy that will ultimately hit all the right notes.
Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters.
Jarred Mailer-Lyons' articles

About Jarred Mailer-Lyons

Digital Media Strategist at The MediaShop
Comment

Read more: digital media, Google, Facebook, digital ecosystem, generation z, Jarred Mailer-Lyons, 4th industrial revolution

Related

#OrchidsandOnions: Unity against Covid-19

By Brendan Seery

The world of digital media is set to change

By Jarred Mailer-Lyons

Controversial series imagines if Africa ruled the world

Issued by MultiChoice Connected Video

Wan-Ifra president writes open letter: Quality journalism in troubled times

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.