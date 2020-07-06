Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Julie Dunstan promoted to deputy media director at Mediology

Issued by: Mediology
Less than a year after joining media and digital marketing agency Mediology, Julie Dunstan has been promoted to deputy media director.
Julie Dunstan
“Julie has shown huge commitment, going above and beyond her duties as a senior media strategist and business unit director,” says Marc Taback, group managing director. “Julie ensures that she always delivers brilliantly. Her team and clients love her.”

“It is the right time in my life to take on this role,” says Julie. “This is an agency that waters and feeds its team and enriches its clients. Thank you, Ana, Marc and this great bunch of ad people. This is a team who are committed to delivering results with a purpose. This is when the magic happens.”

Julie has a BCom from the University of Natal and her extensive media career of 29 years includes key retail, corporate and FMCG clients. She currently heads up the Momentum team and has joined the Mediology management team, working closely with our media director Michael Pearce.

Mediology's press office

MediologyMediology is an awarding-winning and Level 2 BBBEE media and online marketing agency internationally affiliated with thenetworkone, the global agency network with offices in 109 countries.
