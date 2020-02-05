Mediology appoints Marc Taback as group managing director

Media industry stalwart Marc Taback (47) has been appointed as group managing director at media and online marketing agency, Mediology, with effect from 1 March 2020.

Working closely with founder and CEO, Ana Carrapichano, he will be based in the agency’s Johannesburg office whilst also directing its Cape Town office and growing national footprint as well as its drive into Africa and abroad.“As we enter our 14th year, we are poised to grow our product offering and expand aggressively with the aim of being a leading media independent and marketing hot shop. Marc’s deep understanding of the media industry and his exceptional track record as a business winner who consistently delivers results, combine all the qualities we need to achieve our goals,” says Carrapichano, who states that after interviewing many candidates, she knew that Marc was the man for the agency’s next ambitious phase.“He shares our passion and vision, is driven and hungry for the challenge and, most importantly, fits our culture of entrepreneurial free-thinkers. I’ve known Marc for many years, respect him deeply and am confident that together, we will grow both the team and the agency," she adds.Taback says that joining Mediology after 17 years as CEO of Initiative Media, where he was an integral part of the success of the business, was a natural fit.“Mediology's reputation, culture and unique offering ticked all the right boxes for me, and the advantages of joining the largest independent, full-service media agency in South Africa, were irresistible."“As a very proud South African, I resonated immediately with its truly independent African spirit and especially with the fact that this allows the agency to be nimble and flexible when and where it counts and make quick decisions without wading through layers of approvals. Without global reporting and the excessive fee structure required by a parent company, Mediology can offer both a highly competitive pricing structure to clients and much greater work satisfaction for employees – a win-win situation all round,” he says.Taback has been in the media industry for over 25 years, initially in the sales and marketing division of Media24 (then Naspers) before gaining extensive agency experience with, among others, BLGK Bates, Ogilvy and MEC/Media Co-Ordination (now Carat) and eventually heading up Initiative Media.He has worked on an impressive array of blue chip clients including Unilever, SAB, Distell, British American Tobacco, J&J, Land Rover, Investec, H&M, Tiger Brands and Avis and is particularly proud of directing the Castle Lager Boucher Legacy (now called The Boucher Legacy) campaign to raise awareness of rhino poaching.A passionate bird watcher and wild-lifer, he freely confesses to spending all his free time in the silence of the bush rather than the bustle of the suburbs.“Marc is ethical, kind, ambitious and grounded – all the values that we, as an agency espouse too. I have every confidence that under his care and leadership, our people will be nurtured, our clients will prosper and Mediology can look forward to a great new chapter in its history,” Carrapichano concluded.