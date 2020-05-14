Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Media News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

The Most Awards postponed to early 2021, due to Covid-19 crisis

The Most Awards has been postponed until 25 March 2021.

The organisers of the Awards have taken the decision, in consultation with partners, to postpone the gala event, in light of the challenges being faced by the media industry during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Most Awards celebrate excellence in the media industry – from media owners across print, digital, cinema, broadcast and out of home (OOH) platforms, through to specialist and full-service media agencies – encouraging exceptional service delivery and healthy professional competition.

Says Brad Aigner, managing director of Freshly Ground Insights who conduct the research:
We are hoping that, come September, when the research period begins, business will be able to resume across the media industry. Sales service delivery may change and evolve and acknowledging and celebrating the commitment of media professionals will be a necessary morale boost.
It is currently anticipated that the voting process, which was scheduled to start in June, will now kick-off mid-November and close on 15 December 2020.

While the organisers acknowledge the uncertainty brought about by the Covid-19 crisis, they believe it’s important to keep the industry informed about plans for this prestigious event and will continue monitoring the situation. Further information regarding the awards criteria will be provided over the coming months.

For further information or to provide any feedback, you can contact Jade Fleishman at .
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
Comment

Read more: Brad Aigner, Freshly Ground Insights, MOST Awards

Top stories

In demand: Bold new strategies for a brave new world

By Kelly Byrne

Creatives on lockdown

Issued by Dentsu Aegis Network

#UnsungHeroes: Karin Schermbrucker of Slingshot Media

By Ilse van den Berg

Conservation and Corona

By Gary Harwood, Issued by HKLM

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.

Let's do Biz