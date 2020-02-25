Inma announces 2020 Global Media Awards finalists

The International News Media Association (Inma) has announced 173 finalists for the 2020 Global Media Awards competition, including four South African entries.
Image source: Gallo/Getty Images
This year’s competition, which rewards innovation and excellence growing audience, brand and revenue, generated 824 entries from 242 news brands in 44 countries.
India has the higher number of finalists with 29, followed by the United States with 27, Norway with 14, and Australia with 12.
Locally, South Africa has finalists in:
Category 1: Best Brand Awareness Campaign under Group 2: Independent Media, Cape Town, South Africa, “My Promise”
Category 2: Best Public Relations or Community Service Campaign under Group 2: Associated Media Publishing, Cape Town, South Africa, “Cosmo Men Stand Up”
Category 6: Best Use of Video under Group 2: 24.com, Cape Town, South Africa, “#IamNene: How Uyinene Mrwetyana’s Murder Ignited a Movement”
Category 15: Best New Initiative to Empower and Retain Talent under Group 1: Volt Africa, Cape Town, South Africa, “Volt Africa”
In terms of companies, leading the Inma shortlist with finalists are News Corp; Jagran; Schibsted; Bennett, Coleman & Company Ltd.; Russmedia; and Stuff.
Inma has rewarded excellence in news media since 1937. This year across 15 categories, the Global Media Awards competition rewards innovation in building news brands, platform excellence, audience development, advertising sales, and nurturing corporate culture. Entries also were divided into two groups: global/national brands and regional/local brands.
Some 42 media experts from 20 countries judged the competition in February, focusing on breakthrough results, unique concepts, strong creativity, innovative thinking, and winning synergies across media platforms.
First place winners, regional winners, and the coveted global 'Best in Show' will be unveiled at the 28 April closing dinner of the 90th Annual Inma World Congress of News Media at the historic Opera Ballroom of the Intercontinental Le Grand in Paris.
All 824 entries in this year’s Global Media Awards competition are live on Inma.org in the association’s Best Practices archive. Finalists may be viewed publicly, while all other entries are reserved exclusively for Inma members. Inma has nearly 6,000 “best practices” from the past nine years of Global Media Awards competition, sortable to finalists and winners, category, year, and country.
The finalists below are listed alphabetically. Group 1 represents regional/local brands. Group 2 represents global/national brands.
Category 1: Best Brand Awareness Campaign
Group 1
Amar Ujala, Noida, India, “Amar Ujala’s Aparajita — 100 Million Smiles”
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, United States, “Unprotected: Exposing Georgia's Failed Senior Care Industry”
Kleine Zeitung, Graz, Austria, “Dependent on Independence”
LNP Media Group, Lancaster, United States, “LNP|LancasterOnline Celebrate”
Mumbai Mirror, India, “MumbaiMirrored: Tapping History to Spark Future Debates”
Russmedia, Schwarzach, Austria, “Engage Me"
Group 2
Independent Media, Cape Town, South Africa, “My Promise”
The New York Times, United States, “The Truth Is Local”
South China Morning Post, Hong Kong, “2019 SCMP Brand Campaign — Asia Matters”
The Times of India, Mumbai, India, “Times Out & Proud”
USA Today, McLean, United States, “USA Today Launches Inaugural Season of The City Podcast”
The Wall Street Journal, New York, United States, “Read Yourself Better”
Category 2: Best Public Relations or Community Service Campaign
Group 1
ABP, Calcutta, India, “Changing the Prayer and Praying for Change”
Calgary Herald/Calgary Sun, Canada, “Gifts of Life”
Hanza Media, Zagreb, Croatia, “National Football Team Match in Split”
Stuff, Auckland, New Zealand, “Wasp Wipeout 2019”
The Times of India, Calcutta, India, “Times Women Heroes Kolkata”
La Voz del Interior, Córdoba, Argentina, “Project Czekalinski”
Group 2
Adria Media Group, Belgrade, Serbia, “Plant a tree”
Agora, Warsaw, Poland, “Your Weekend, The Last Ever Issue”
Associated Media Publishing, Cape Town, South Africa, “COSMO Men Stand Up”
Jagran Prakashan, New Delhi, India, “The Generation that Could Save Us”
News Corp, Surry Hills, Australia, “Stopping Australia's Worst Serial Killer”
Ringier Axel Springer Polska, Warsaw, Poland, “The Ark 2.0 — Sending to Space the DNA of Endangered Species of Animals”
Category 3: Best Use of an Event to Build a News Brand
Group 1
Bay Area News Group, San Jose, United States, “News That Goes with Everything — East Bay Times and Klay Thompson Exclusive Newspaper Shoe Release”
Bergens Tidende, Bergen, Norway, “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree — Brand Building for 30 Years”
Dainik Bhaskar, Mumbai, India, “Night Walk for Women”
Editora Globo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, “Rio Gastronomia”
Irish Examiner, Cork, Ireland, “ieStyle Live”
Russmedia, Schwarzach, Austria, “Vol.at Festival Suite"
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.