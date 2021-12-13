Industries

    #BestofBiz 2021: Healthcare

    13 Dec 2021
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2021 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and brand press offices with the most views. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Healthcare site over the past year below.
    Our most-read stories


    1Veterinary expert weighs in on Ivermectin debate - Vinny Naidoo29 Jan 2021
    2Ivermectin and Covid-19: Why it's promising but why we need to be cautious - Rufaro Samanga15 Jan 2021
    3Is SA's cannabis industry predicted to become 'green gold' or 'fool's gold'?01 Feb 2021
    4All South Africans can register for Covid-19 jab from 16 April12 Apr 2021
    5Healthcare marketer - Is your audience engaged online?26 Jan 2021
    6Ivermectin: balance of evidence shows no benefit against Covid-19 - Nathan Geffen & Elsabé Brits07 Jul 2021
    7New eucalytptus and menthol formulation has excellent anti-viral properties28 Jan 2021
    8Breaking news: 85% of healthcare professionals now want to liaise with representatives online!04 May 2021
    9Covid and flu - Should you still have the flu shot?08 Mar 2021
    10Glutathione deficiency raises risk of severe Covid symptoms - research26 Jul 2021
    11RIP Dr Sindi van Zyl12 Apr 2021
    12Covid-19: New variant with multiple mutations detected in SA - Danette Breitenbach25 Nov 2021
    13A new vaccine is being tested in Cape Town: Here's why it's different - Michael Cherry19 Feb 2021
    14Court order: Doctors can prescribe ivermectin for Covid-1907 Apr 2021
    154th wave likely to be a wave of the unvaccinated22 Nov 2021
    16Study: HIV and TB co-infection skews Covid-19 T cell response24 Jun 2021
    17Mkhize hints at stricter lockdown regulations over Easter25 Mar 2021
    18Medical community slams top heart surgeon's anti-vaxx comments16 Aug 2021
    19#WomensMonth: It'll take more than 60 years to bridge the gender gap - Catherine Estrampes03 Aug 2021
    20Roll out of digital vaccination certificates imminent10 Sep 2021

    Our most-read contributors


    1Marisa Louw

    Our most-viewed press offices


    1Bonitas
    2Association for Dietetics in South Africa
    3Cipla
    4COHSASA
    5Alma Clinics
    6ADCO CBD
    7Icon Oncology
    8SANBS



    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, CSI & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Recruitment, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Manufacturing, Property, Tourism and Marketing & Media Africa.
