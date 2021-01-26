Healthcare marketer - Is your audience engaged online?

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant global lockdowns, many healthcare companies have doubled or even tripled their digital marketing communication. Whilst connecting with your brand's stakeholders online is now imperative, it's equally important to ensure your stakeholders are engaged with your brand's online content. Cingulate Marketing & Advertising shares three steps to achieve rewarding online engagement.

Develop an e-Learning portal for HCPs to undertake their Continuous Professional Development (CPD).

Continually keeping your brand’s Avatar top of mind optimises your ability to post personalised brand content.





Developing a holistic picture of your consumer and their healthcare expectations allows you to correctly position your product in the marketplace, and develop an appealing brand personality.





Understanding your consumer may help you to segment your online communication, appealing both to consumers who are seeking to prevent or manage illness, or chronic conditions. Think a dedicated Facebook page or portal where chronic disease patients can exchange experiences and helpful care suggestions.

The key lies in consistent relationship building: Having an ongoing conversation with consumers, patients and healthcare professionals (HCPs); striving to understand their changing needs and challenges; and, showing that your brand is listening and attempting to resolve their pain points. In short:andIt’sto understand the challenges your brand’s HCPs are facing, and to provide them with relevant online support and value.Before your brand embarks on its digital journey, develop aof your consumer. Understand who they are, both from a(age, sex, location, marital status, income group) and(interests, needs, aspirations, social media usage) perspective.Engage a professional research company to undertake one-on-one qualitative research with your customers. Find out their expectations, brand perceptions, view of your current marketing communication, the nature of their preferred online content or social media pages, and the preferred format of this content, such as articles, podcasts or videos. Incentivise your customer to participate in the research, provided it complies with the Marketing Code.Once you have this research, develop an Avatar – a profile of your typical consumer. Give your Avatar a name and write the profile as though you’re describing a real person, providing details such as their age, where they live, their typical symptoms and healthcare needs and social media habits. Literally, try and get into your customer’s “head”.Over time your stakeholder’s needs will change, so align your online content to those changing needs:As with any relationship, you need to nurture the one with your stakeholders. Consistently sharing content stakeholders find valuable, cements a strong relationship with them.