Healthcare marketer - don't be camera shy: make compelling videos for your brand

Statistics like these prove that video is here to stay. Healthcare marketers can use online video to provide credible content for consumers, patients and HCPs alike. Here’s how:
Before producing any video, you should have a sound strategy in place, following guidelines like:
Identifying your business objectives. All content needs to drive clearly defined objectives. What goals are you looking to achieve with video and which KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) can be used to measure success? How is your video going to support this specific business objective? As an example, brand awareness can be tracked via targeted impressions.
Who’s your ideal target market? Decide whether it’s an internal (for company use) or external video. Always create video content with the target market in mind. Having a clearly defined customer avatar is important to ensure that the content speaks directly to the needs, desires and pain points of your target audiences. HCPs and patients will have different communication needs; thus, content needs to be tailored to each specific audience.
It’s also important to take into consideration the sales cycle and how the video messaging will support the overall customer journey. Different parts of the marketing funnel will require different types of communication.
Having a comprehensive profile of your target market will also allow you to select the right social media platform for your video where your desired audience can see it. Different audiences may have varied platform preferences and it’s important to identify which platforms your target audience prefers to create content for that platform.
The way in which people consume content differs across platforms. This will impact how you structure your video, the duration and the messaging.
The beauty of digital marketing is that you can measure your performance:
Ideally partner with an experienced Agency to take out the guess work when it comes to video production, allowing you to benefit from their experience.
Technological developments such as DSLR cameras and online editing packages (rendering hours in editing suites unnecessary), allow you to produce videos more cost effectively than before. Depending on your requirements, you could shoot a video in a day.
A video, or snippets of a video, can be multi-functional. Creating video should be seen as an investment. The same video can be edited and packaged to serve different audiences, platforms and objectives.
Your goal should be to produce a professional, purpose driven video which provides your viewer with a memorable experience and valuable information. View your video as part of your holistic marketing campaign mix.
