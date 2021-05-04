Breaking news: 85% of healthcare professionals now want to liaise with representatives online!

In a world forever changed by the Pandemic, pharmaceutical companies (pharma) have had to start communicating with healthcare professional (HCP) clients online. The latest statistics from global healthcare e-platform Veeva show that this move to digital interaction is creating lucrative opportunities for healthcare marketers and their clients. As Veeva's only accredited healthcare content partner in South Africa, Cingulate Marketing and Advertising can help your marketing team to increase their digital reach and impact.