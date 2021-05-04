Breaking news: 85% of healthcare professionals now want to liaise with representatives online!

Hard-hitting stats speak for themselves
Consider these statistics supplied by Veeva (Digital Field Engagement March – December 2020 Insights):
- 57% of HCPs in practice are now “no-see”
- 54% of HCPs restrict face-to-face meetings
- More than 50% of HCPs prefer to hear from pharma partners at least monthly
- 85% of HCPs are interested in meeting online
It’s unclear how much in-person communication will be valued in future, but HCPs do want to hear from their pharma partner.
Following the pandemic and lockdown, overnight, most pharma representatives were unable to continue face-to-face meetings with their HCPs. Pharma companies had to adapt immediately and embrace digital engagement strategies
to communicate clinical and scientific information of products.Digital: The numbers that matter
- Globally, a dramatic increase in online sales representative engagement with HCPs was noted on the Veeva platform in 2020
- In SA, the number of emails sent to HCPs increased by 974%, with an open rate of 39%
- Also in SA, a 3866% spike was recorded in the number of online meetings organised by sales representatives with their HCPs on the Veeva platform.
Furthermore, representatives are actually getting to spend more time
with HCPs online: 20 minutes versus the two-minute recorded average for face-to-face meetings!Online engagement leading the way
Sabine Raves, CEO of Cingulate Marketing and Advertising, says: “We are the only SA healthcare marketing agency
that’s an accredited Veeva content partner. We create assets to place on the Veeva platform for our clients, and these are made accessible to HCPs via representative led online engagement; tailored online, self-driven customer interaction on portals; and customisable representative triggered email.”
Here are just some of the benefits of the platform:
Drive digital, drive sales
- A customer-centric approach for better HCP targeting
- Diverse digital activities
- A competitive advantage
- Quicker turnaround times to create and refresh content
- Personlisation
- Insightful statistics can be obtained
Pharma that follow a digital multichannel approach
to grow relationships with the HCP create a digital ecosystem
. Those that empower digitally augmented sales representatives will be more successful in future – with more effective stakeholder communication and increased sales
