Breaking news: 85% of healthcare professionals now want to liaise with representatives online!

In a world forever changed by the Pandemic, pharmaceutical companies (pharma) have had to start communicating with healthcare professional (HCP) clients online. The latest statistics from global healthcare e-platform Veeva show that this move to digital interaction is creating lucrative opportunities for healthcare marketers and their clients.

Consider these statistics supplied by Veeva (Digital Field Engagement March – December 2020 Insights):

57% of HCPs in practice are now "no-see"

54% of HCPs restrict face-to-face meetings

More than 50% of HCPs prefer to hear from pharma partners at least monthly

85% of HCPs are interested in meeting online

It's unclear how much in-person communication will be valued in future, but HCPs do want to hear from their pharma partner.

Following the pandemic and lockdown, overnight, most pharma representatives were unable to continue face-to-face meetings with their HCPs. Pharma companies had to adapt immediately and embrace digital engagement strategies to communicate clinical and scientific information of products.

Globally, a dramatic increase in online sales representative engagement with HCPs was noted on the Veeva platform in 2020.

In SA, the number of emails sent to HCPs increased by 974%, with an open rate of 39%

Also in SA, a 3866% spike was recorded in the number of online meetings organised by sales representatives with their HCPs on the Veeva platform.

Here are just some of the benefits of the platform:

A customer-centric approach for better HCP targeting

Diverse digital activities

A competitive advantage

Quicker turnaround times to create and refresh content

Personalisation

Insightful statistics can be obtained

Pharma that follow a digital multichannel approach to grow relationships with the HCP create a competitive advantage. Those that empower digitally augmented sales representatives will be more successful in future – with more effective stakeholder communication and increased sales as a result.