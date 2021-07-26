Glutathione deficiency raises risk of severe Covid symptoms - research

Covid-19 Company news South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

More Covid-19 news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko to step down
    Telkom has announced that its CEO and executive director Sipho Maseko will step down on 30 June 2022. The telecoms company said the process to appoint a successor is well underway and a designated group CEO will be announced in the not too distant future.
  • #BehindtheBrandManager: Meet Tamsin Darroch of Kellogg's South Africa
    Few food brands have the historical connection with consumers around the world as Kellogg's does, having held meaning at the breakfast table for over a century. By Lauren Hartzenberg
  • Park Advertising launches digital performance unit, Lucid Media
    Performance Media across Search, Social and Programmatic platforms is the single fastest growing area of digital media in South Africa. Combine that with the detailed analysis of campaign management, tagging and ad operations, and it becomes apparent that these highly specialist functions require a highly specialised unit.
  • How cooking oil brought a moment of joy during a dreadful week
    It is possible that cooking oil prevented more looting in South Africa in the last week than the president, the ANC, the intelligence community, the army and the police combined. This, without question, says something about the versatility of the product. It says even more about the state of the state. When you are shown up by canola, you might want to revisit your strategy. By Howard Feldman
  • Transnet hit by cyberattack - Operations disrupted nationwide
    The Transnet Port Terminals website has been hacked, implying that all companies under Transnet have been affected. All Transnet websites were down at the time when reporting was done for this SA Trucker article. The publication cited sources who requested to remain anonymous because they are not allowed to speak to the media.
  • Business unusual for small enterprises on the road to recovery
    The Covid-19 pandemic has hit South Africa's small business sector hard and there are grim statistics to bear this out. Those statistics will not be repeated here. After all, if you are a small business owner setting out on the road to recovery, the last thing you probably want is more details of the toll the pandemic has taken on small enterprises. Far more useful would be some good, solid tips on how to build back better after any business setbacks. By Ameen Hassen
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news

Glutathione deficiency raises risk of severe Covid symptoms - research

26 Jul 2021
Issued by: Leap Communications
A clinical review has shown that Covid-19 patients deficient in the powerful antioxidant, glutathione, are far more likely to experience severe symptoms of the disease.
The review of a host of clinical studies on the link between glutathione deficiency and severe Covid-19, published by the American Chemical Society (ACS) found that those with underlying health problems were glutathione deficient.

The review found that when Covid-19 infects people with one or more chronic diseases, the lack of glutathione increases oxidative stress and may exacerbate lung damage, leading to possible organ failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and possibly death.

Glutathione is a potent antioxidant that combats free radicals (unstable molecules which cause cellular damage). Glutathione levels decline with age, making cells more susceptible to infection, researchers noted.

Vitamins C, D, other nutrients vital to counter Covid - research

Vitamins C, D, omega 3 fatty acids, zinc, iron and selenium may be essential for immunity - a vital weapon in the fight against Covid-19 - and deficiency of these may make it difficult for the immune system to defend the body, a new study has found...

Issued by Leap Communications 2 Jul 2020


Meanwhile, Dr Jacob Teitelbaum, director of the US Practitioners Alliance Network, commenting on another study into the lungs of patients who died of Covid 19, said it’s important for people experiencing respiratory symptoms to seek “treatment to decrease both inflammation and oxidative stress as well as the multiple small blood clots.”

Teitelbaum said that while more research was needed, N-acetyl cysteine (NAC), glutathione, a curcumin supplement and omega-3 supplementation are “key ways to help the lungs to heal.”

Health expert Vanessa Ascencao said: “With the emergence of deadlier strains of Covid-19, we need to find ways to reduce infection risk and to boost immunity.

“Increase glutathione levels by supplementing a healthy diet and lifestyle with Biomax Glutathione Liposomal, which contains a naturally fermented and patented Japanese form of glutathione enhanced with liposome technology for optimum absorption and bioavailability.”


In addition to eating nutritious foods such as fruits, vegetables, healthy fats and lean protein, Ascencao said to ensure good health, it’s vital to exercise regularly, manage stress, get enough restorative sleep and take good quality supplements such as immune-boosting Biomax Liposomal Vitamin C and BetterYou DLux vitamin D mouth spray.

Leap Communications
Leap Communications is a dynamic team of PR and marketing strategists, communication experts and creative story tellers based in Capri, Cape Town. We use our unique set of analytical skills and many years experience to disposal to develop the best social media, communications and PR strategies for your needs.
Comment

Related

North-West University (NWU)NWU harnesses ozone technology as cost-effective Covid-19 combatant20 Jul 2021
YehBaby DigitalMedia helping to shape future of food systems20 Jul 2021
Our Salad MixBlack Mambas inspire communities armed with their EcoTraining course in hand14 Jul 2021
DentsuImpact of Covid on out-of-home14 Jul 2021
Brand South AfricaBrand SA calls on citizens to play their part in restoring peace and unity in South Africa13 Jul 2021
Advertising Media ForumIs the media industry retaining talent12 Jul 2021
IAB South AfricaMedia titan Selae Thobakgale to host the upcoming IAB Bookmark Awards12 Jul 2021
KantarKantar announces South Africa's Top 20 Best Liked Ads for 20208 Jul 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz