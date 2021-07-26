Glutathione deficiency raises risk of severe Covid symptoms - research

The review of a host of clinical studies on the link between glutathione deficiency and severe Covid-19, published by the American Chemical Society
(ACS) found that those with underlying health problems were glutathione deficient.
The review found that when Covid-19 infects people with one or more chronic diseases, the lack of glutathione increases oxidative stress and may exacerbate lung damage, leading to possible organ failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and possibly death.
Glutathione is a potent antioxidant that combats free radicals (unstable molecules which cause cellular damage). Glutathione levels decline with age, making cells more susceptible to infection, researchers noted.
Vitamins C, D, omega 3 fatty acids, zinc, iron and selenium may be essential for immunity - a vital weapon in the fight against Covid-19 - and deficiency of these may make it difficult for the immune system to defend the body, a new study has found...
Leap Communications 2 Jul 2020
Meanwhile, Dr Jacob Teitelbaum, director of the US Practitioners Alliance Network, commenting on another study
into the lungs of patients who died of Covid 19, said
it’s important for people experiencing respiratory symptoms to seek “treatment to decrease both inflammation and oxidative stress as well as the multiple small blood clots.”
Teitelbaum said that while more research was needed, N-acetyl cysteine (NAC), glutathione, a curcumin supplement and omega-3 supplementation are “key ways to help the lungs to heal.”
Health expert Vanessa Ascencao said: “With the emergence of deadlier strains of Covid-19, we need to find ways to reduce infection risk and to boost immunity.
“Increase glutathione levels by supplementing a healthy diet and lifestyle with Biomax Glutathione Liposomal
, which contains a naturally fermented and patented Japanese form of glutathione enhanced with liposome technology for optimum absorption and bioavailability.”
In addition to eating nutritious foods such as fruits, vegetables, healthy fats and lean protein, Ascencao said to ensure good health, it’s vital to exercise regularly, manage stress, get enough restorative sleep and take good quality supplements such as immune-boosting Biomax Liposomal Vitamin C
and BetterYou DLux
vitamin D mouth spray.