RIP Dr Sindi van Zyl

Tributes are pouring in for Dr Sindi van Zyl. The much-loved healthcare activist, DJ and social media influencer lost her battle to Covid-19 on 10 April.

The Dutchess of Healing , Dr Sindi Van Zyl, is now truly at rest.



Dr. Sindi passed away on Saturday morning, the 10th April 2021.



She has been a beacon of love and light, a beautiful soul who loved and gave endlessly with grace and kindness. — Duchess of Healing (@sindivanzyl) April 11, 2021

It's with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Dr Sindi van Zyl. Beloved by many in and outside the Kaya FM community.



This is the official statement from her family: https://t.co/NmazjpxJSc — Kaya FM 95.9 (@kayafm95dot9) April 10, 2021

Press Statement: SANAC Mourns the Passing of Dr. Sindi van Zyl and conveys deepest condolences to her family, especially her young children, friends and all South Africans for such a great loss.

READ: https://t.co/JZiKyrgdDa pic.twitter.com/7enaEXS80D — SANAC (@SA_AIDSCOUNCIL) April 11, 2021

Dr Sindi van Zyl was magnificent.

When my tenant witnessed the deaths of her friend & children in a car accident, Dr Sindi arranged counselling for her & even paid for a session.

COVID has dealt an utterly cruel blow. We must support Manie & their kids the Caramellos #RIPDrSindi pic.twitter.com/OKjskHfxZI — Madeleine Fullard (@mfullard2) April 10, 2021

It’s hard to believe that Dr Sindi van Zyl has passed on just like that. Heartfelt condolences to her children, hubby, the rest of the family, friends, colleagues and fans. May her sweet soul #RIP #RIPDrSindi pic.twitter.com/L5yLAXNiKZ — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) April 10, 2021

Dr Sindi, as she was affectionately known, will be remembered for her compassion and accessibility through her showon Kaya FM and her Twitter account, Duchess of Healing.She was also a passionate HIV/Aids advocate, and led various campaigns with South African National Aids Council (Sanac), the latest being the #Covered24/7 digital campaign during the peak of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic last year. She hosted live interactive sessions on Facebook and Instagram where thousands of South Africans shared their concerns and sought clarity on a variety of issues pertaining to HIV, TB and Covid-19 in real time, Sanac said in a statement.Van Zyl contracted Covid-19 at the beginning of the year, and was admitted to hospital in February because she was having trouble breathing. Her husband, Marinus launched a crowd funding drive last week, which raised more than R1m for her care.She leaves behind her husband and two children