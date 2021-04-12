RIP Dr Sindi van Zyl

The Dutchess of Healing , Dr Sindi Van Zyl, is now truly at rest.— Duchess of Healing (@sindivanzyl) April 11, 2021
Dr. Sindi passed away on Saturday morning, the 10th April 2021.
She has been a beacon of love and light, a beautiful soul who loved and gave endlessly with grace and kindness.
It's with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Dr Sindi van Zyl. Beloved by many in and outside the Kaya FM community.— Kaya FM 95.9 (@kayafm95dot9) April 10, 2021
#RIPDrSindi— SANAC (@SA_AIDSCOUNCIL) April 11, 2021
Press Statement: SANAC Mourns the Passing of Dr. Sindi van Zyl and conveys deepest condolences to her family, especially her young children, friends and all South Africans for such a great loss.
Dr Sindi van Zyl was magnificent.— Madeleine Fullard (@mfullard2) April 10, 2021
When my tenant witnessed the deaths of her friend & children in a car accident, Dr Sindi arranged counselling for her & even paid for a session.
COVID has dealt an utterly cruel blow. We must support Manie & their kids the Caramellos #RIPDrSindi pic.twitter.com/OKjskHfxZI
It’s hard to believe that Dr Sindi van Zyl has passed on just like that. Heartfelt condolences to her children, hubby, the rest of the family, friends, colleagues and fans. May her sweet soul #RIP #RIPDrSindi pic.twitter.com/L5yLAXNiKZ— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) April 10, 2021