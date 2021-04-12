HIV/AIDS News South Africa

RIP Dr Sindi van Zyl

12 Apr 2021
Tributes are pouring in for Dr Sindi van Zyl. The much-loved healthcare activist, DJ and social media influencer lost her battle to Covid-19 on 10 April.


Dr Sindi, as she was affectionately known, will be remembered for her compassion and accessibility through her show Sidebar with Sindi on Kaya FM and her Twitter account, Duchess of Healing.


She was also a passionate HIV/Aids advocate, and led various campaigns with South African National Aids Council (Sanac), the latest being the #Covered24/7 digital campaign during the peak of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic last year. She hosted live interactive sessions on Facebook and Instagram where thousands of South Africans shared their concerns and sought clarity on a variety of issues pertaining to HIV, TB and Covid-19 in real time, Sanac said in a statement.


Van Zyl contracted Covid-19 at the beginning of the year, and was admitted to hospital in February because she was having trouble breathing. Her husband, Marinus launched a crowd funding drive last week, which raised more than R1m for her care.





She leaves behind her husband and two children
