Pfizer gives green light to booster shot

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has approved a Covid-19 booster shot, under some conditions, for people who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said people over 18 may get a third dose at least six months after their second dose. Sahpra also approved a booster vaccine for immunocompromised children, within 28 days after a second shot and for immunocompromised adults at least 28 days after the second dose.Even though only one Pfizer shot is given to children between the ages of 12 and 17 in South Africa, due to a heightened risk of myocarditis in young boys, Yuven Gounden from Sahpra said these were the applications that Pfizer applied for and they were approved by the organisation.