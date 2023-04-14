Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Grey AfricaeMediaPrimedia BroadcastingTBWAHustle MediaIMC ConferenceRocket Creative Design & DisplayPrimedia OutdoorRand ShowOFM RadioBusiness and Arts South AfricaJoe PublicBurger KingLocation BankThe CoupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Grey Advertising Africa and Tiger Brands are proud to showcase the Beacon mmmMallows Easter campaign

14 Apr 2023
Issued by: Grey Africa
Grey Advertising Africa collaborated with Ola! Films to produce a charming one-of-a-kind story of two single-parent families where the kids hatch a plan to get them to meet over an Easter egg hunt.
Grey Advertising Africa and Tiger Brands are proud to showcase the Beacon mmmMallows Easter campaign

“Beacon mmmMallows plays a big part in the magical moments we all experience during Easter with our friends and family. It was important for us to capture this moment by telling a charming story showcasing the space for families of all shapes and sizes sharing mmmMagical moments,” says Vusumuzi Khoza, Grey Advertising senior copywriter. He adds by saying the performance of their cast was crucial in making the story delightful, believable, and relatable.

Grey Advertising Africa and Tiger Brands are proud to showcase the Beacon mmmMallows Easter campaign
Grey Advertising Africa and Tiger Brands are proud to showcase the Beacon mmmMallows Easter campaign
Grey Advertising Africa and Tiger Brands are proud to showcase the Beacon mmmMallows Easter campaign
Grey Advertising Africa and Tiger Brands are proud to showcase the Beacon mmmMallows Easter campaign

Understand the nation

The television commercial features an upbeat reminder for families to enjoy the little moments with a chocolate hunt. All our families are unique, and not all of them fit the ‘dad, mom, and two kids’ mould. Only 34% of children in South Africa live with both parents. Many South Africans are raised by ugogo, aunts, and single parents. This charming story shows that there is space for everyone to share mmmMagical moments over Easter.

Ayesha Kaprey, Grey Advertising Creative Art and Copy says: “Easter is a time full of special moments, and we wanted to tell a heart-warming story of how mmmMallows bring that magic to South Africans.”

Grey Advertising Africa and Tiger Brands are proud to showcase the Beacon mmmMallows Easter campaign
Grey Advertising Africa and Tiger Brands are proud to showcase the Beacon mmmMallows Easter campaign
Grey Advertising Africa and Tiger Brands are proud to showcase the Beacon mmmMallows Easter campaign
Grey Advertising Africa and Tiger Brands are proud to showcase the Beacon mmmMallows Easter campaign

Incredible work with an incredible client

“The Beacon mmmMallows brand has been on an incredible journey to firmly position South Africa’s most-loved marshmallow as the quality treat that is all about family and inclusivity. In landing this great piece of work, the mmmMallows understand that families are different, and this TVC showcases just that. Beacon mmmMallows are a family favourite that should be there for all occasions, big, small and now even at meet cutes," said Irvin Hendricks from Beacon Mallows.

This little piece of magic reminds families to share mmmMagical moments this Easter and to grab the opportunity to get together and enjoy every moment.

“We wanted to make some magic around Easter memories, where the smallest moments are often the most meaningful. The campaign is one of joy, love, and family – and yummy mmmMallow eggs – at the centre!", says Maxine Selmer-Olsen, Grey Advertising strategist.

Click here to watch the TV commercial.

To find out more about Grey Advertising Africa visit https://www.grey.co.za or follow them on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GreyAfrica
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/grey_wolfpack/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GreyJHB
LinkedIn: https://za.linkedin.com/company/grey_za

NextOptions
Grey Africa
Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
Read more: Tiger Brands, Ola! Films, Grey Advertising Africa, Ayesha Kaprey

Related

Image supplied. Always Eat’alian is an authentic piece of work that flows from the love affair between The Odd Number and Tiger Brands' brand, Fatti's & Moni's
Tiger Brands' Fatti's & Moni's and The Odd Number: A marriage of passion3 days ago
Grey Advertising Africa and Savanna Cider win 2 gold MMA Smarties awards
Grey AfricaGrey Advertising Africa and Savanna Cider win 2 gold MMA Smarties awards5 Apr 2023
Source: Tiger Brands
#WorldWaterDay: Tiger Brands invests R35m in water infrastructure to mitigate load shedding impact22 Mar 2023
Tiger Brands reveals Sensorium to boost R&D, innovation capabilities
Tiger Brands reveals Sensorium to boost R&D, innovation capabilities17 Mar 2023
Tilesh Bhaga to represent Grey Advertising Africa as jury chair at the 2023 Bookmarks Awards
Grey AfricaTilesh Bhaga to represent Grey Advertising Africa as jury chair at the 2023 Bookmarks Awards7 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
SA food producers expect muted demand from struggling shoppers7 Mar 2023
Biz Most Read Award winners February 2023
Bizcommunity.comBiz Most Read Award winners February 20231 Mar 2023
Power crisis creates a globally unprecedented environment for SA retail sector
NIQPower crisis creates a globally unprecedented environment for SA retail sector28 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz