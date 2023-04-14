Grey Advertising Africa and Tiger Brands are proud to showcase the Beacon mmmMallows Easter campaign

Grey Advertising Africa collaborated with Ola! Films to produce a charming one-of-a-kind story of two single-parent families where the kids hatch a plan to get them to meet over an Easter egg hunt.

“Beacon mmmMallows plays a big part in the magical moments we all experience during Easter with our friends and family. It was important for us to capture this moment by telling a charming story showcasing the space for families of all shapes and sizes sharing mmmMagical moments,” says Vusumuzi Khoza, Grey Advertising senior copywriter. He adds by saying the performance of their cast was crucial in making the story delightful, believable, and relatable.

Understand the nation

The television commercial features an upbeat reminder for families to enjoy the little moments with a chocolate hunt. All our families are unique, and not all of them fit the ‘dad, mom, and two kids’ mould. Only 34% of children in South Africa live with both parents. Many South Africans are raised by ugogo, aunts, and single parents. This charming story shows that there is space for everyone to share mmmMagical moments over Easter.

Ayesha Kaprey, Grey Advertising Creative Art and Copy says: “Easter is a time full of special moments, and we wanted to tell a heart-warming story of how mmmMallows bring that magic to South Africans.”

Incredible work with an incredible client

“The Beacon mmmMallows brand has been on an incredible journey to firmly position South Africa’s most-loved marshmallow as the quality treat that is all about family and inclusivity. In landing this great piece of work, the mmmMallows understand that families are different, and this TVC showcases just that. Beacon mmmMallows are a family favourite that should be there for all occasions, big, small and now even at meet cutes," said Irvin Hendricks from Beacon Mallows.

This little piece of magic reminds families to share mmmMagical moments this Easter and to grab the opportunity to get together and enjoy every moment.

“We wanted to make some magic around Easter memories, where the smallest moments are often the most meaningful. The campaign is one of joy, love, and family – and yummy mmmMallow eggs – at the centre!", says Maxine Selmer-Olsen, Grey Advertising strategist.

Click here to watch the TV commercial.

