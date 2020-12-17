YouTube's top-performing advertisements in SA for 2020

YouTube has announced a list of the top-performing advertisements on the platform in South Africa for 2020, with Sensodyn's Take Control with Sensodyne Sensitivity & Gum taking the top spot.
The 11-second ad features images and captions that animate from frame to frame, highlighting the benefits of using Sensodyne Sensitivity & Gum as well as the pain-points the product addresses.
The YouTube Ads Leaderboard showcases the top 10 video ads watched in South Africa over the past year.
Thanks to recent Covid-related restrictions, Vodacom’s Together #StayConnected ad (which depicts ordinary South Africans separated by the pandemic, yet connected by Vodacom) was produced by a team working remotely and based on just one director’s treatment presented via video conference. The scenes were all shot by the creative team’s industry-friends in the industry, in their own homes with their family members as cast. This back-story reflects not only the creative concept but also the reality that we currently face as South Africans.
Telkom’s Monate Summer is a vibrant 10-second ad celebrating Telkom Mobile’s 10th year anniversary with R100m in prizes for customers who sign up for contracts or pre-paid Sim cards.
Ad ranking is determined by an algorithm that factors in organic and paid views, watch time and audience retention over the period between 1 January 2020 to 1 December 2020.
Top-performing ads on YouTube ZA:
Sensodyne - Take Control with Sensodyne Sensitivity & Gum
Vodacom - Together #StayConnected
Telkom - Monate Summer
Hippo.co.za - Could it get worse in an elevator? Yes!
KFC - Tune into Family Time with our All in One Plus!
