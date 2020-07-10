White Square 2020 winners announced

The winners of one of the largest creative events in Europe - International Advertising Festival White Square has been announced. This year the Awards Ceremony was held online for the first time and performed on the international stage under the slogan Time to Win!
This year, 937 entries from participants from 31 countries competed for festival awards in Creativity, Branding, Creative Effectiveness, Marketing, Media, Digital and Change for Good categories. Jury discussions were held in the format of live conferences with participation of highly recognized and awarded creative directors of the leading agencies from around the world. Watch White Square 2020 Award Ceremony here.
Alena Ustinovich, chairman of Board of Association of Communication and Marketing Agencies of Belarus, producer of White Square festival, noted:
For the communications industry, this year has been a real challenge in every country around the world, a challenge for each of us and for our teams. Today, as never before, our industry needs a fresh breath, a portion of inspiration and a bit of creative adventurism, which we ourselves usually carry to all spheres of the economy, culture and society as a whole, thanks to Advertising Festivals in general and White Square in particular. I am glad that almost one thousand entries that took part in the festival reflected strong nature of our industry, which is committed and able to win.
The winners of White Square 2020:
- Creative agency of the festival, which received the biggest number of awards – BBDO Moscow, Russia
- Belarusian agency of the festival – TDI Group Belarus
Grand Prix
- Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
Change for GoodChange for Good / FilmGold
Silver
- The Choice, Marvelous LLC, Russia
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
Bronze
- The safest place, Artem Nugmanov/Self employed, Russia
Shortlist
- Closer to moms, Salmon Graphics, Belarus
Change for Good / PrintGold
- Now You Understand, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia
- Stay at Home, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia
- Fast internet for meaningful use, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia
- My Lockdown, Mr. Da Vinci, Brazil
Silver
- Special Edition, Y agency, Ukraine
Bronze
- For More Life, Kraken, Georgia
- Art of Quarantine, Looma, Ukraine
- Equal Colors, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary
- Read vs. Covid, SEED a creative agency, Kazakhstan
Short-list
- Don't play hide-and-seek with life, Kollegi, Russia
- Off Road, in house, Mood, Peru
- Mask the tunnels, Havas Creative Group Ukraine, Ukraine
- Burger King Belgium - Stay Home, Buzzman, France
- The Physical Violence Virus Cell, Cheil Centrade, Romania
- Hair Dryer, Salsa, Peru
- Another seas, entries Another seas: The Sea of Tranquility, Another seas: Acidalian Sea, Ruport, Russia
Change for Good / RadioSilver
Change for Good / CampaignGold
- Sea of ideas, Leo Burnett Ukraine, Ukraine
Silver
- We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, russia
- A Team of One, Loong, China
Bronze
- Font of Kindness, SMETANA, Russia
- The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia
- Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- N23, Action, Russia
- Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia
Shortlist
- A Humane Ending, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia
- Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
- Survivors, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia
- Freedom is near, Movie, Russia (moved from S1 Change for Good / Film)
Special prize for great impact
- #BoobCulture - Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia
- Unsilent bouquet, GForce/Grey, Kazakhstan
- #safeisthenewsexy, Magic Camp (Yandex.Taxi), Russia
- Wheelchange Tours, FCB Lisbon, Portugal
Special prize for product design
- Font of Kindness, SMETANA, Russia
Change for Good / InteractiveGold
- Wheelchange Tours, FCB Lisbon, Portugal
Silver
- Terms Against Bullying, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary
Bronze
- Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia
- Lessons Of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR Illustration Tribute By School Students, RT, Russia (moved from S1 Change for Good / Film)
Shortlist
- FlyHome, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia
- Trip In The Dark , Voskhod, Russia (moved from S4 Change for Good / Campaign)
- #TakeMEMEhome, BBDO Moscow, Russia
DigitalWebsitesBronze
Shortlist
- Trip In The Dark, Voskhod, Russia
Interactive projectsBronze
- BBDO Daily, Proximity Russia, Russia
Shortlist
- "Look at the World like a Child", Humanz, Russia
- Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany
Online video and Viral filmGold
- Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia
Silver
- Ad that you can feel by skin, Proximity Russia, Russia
Bronze
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
Shortlist
- Last rave, Zebra Hero, Russia
Pre-rollsBronze
- VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
Digital CampaignGold
- Ad that you can feel by skin, Proximity Russia, Russia
Silver
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
Bronze
- The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia
Viral campaignGold
- AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia
Bronze
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
Shortlist
- Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Media Agency - OMD Media Direction; Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
Social and Influencer CampaignGold
- VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus
Bronze
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
Shortlist
- #TakeMEMEhome, BBDO Moscow, Russia
Native AdvertisingSilver
- Tera Botin, Leavingstone, Georgia
Bronze
- Perfect Search, BBDO Moscow, Russia (moved from D4 Pre-rolls)
Branded tech and innovationsSilver
- Ad Blindness? Hacked!, getbob agency, Belarus
- Last Rave, Zebra Hero, Russia
Bronze
- The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia
Shortlist
- Dodo open source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia
Digital CraftBronze
- Tone de Cabaret, Socialist, Russia
- The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia
- Trip In The Dark, Voskhod, Russia
MobileMobile websitesBronze
AppsShortlist
- Terms Against Bullying, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary
AR / VR / 360Вє videosBronze
- Kinder of the future!, Humanz, Russia
Activation by location / Voice activationGold
- Lessons Of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR Illustration Tribute By School Students, RT, Russia
Mobile Tech and InnovationsSilver
- Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
- Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
Creative DataData-enhanced CreativitySilver
Bronze
- AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia
Data storytellingSilver
- Dodo open source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russiatry
Use of Real-time DataBronze
- AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia
Social Data and InsightSilver
- Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
Bronze
- Terms Against Bullying,White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary
- Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
MediaChannels
V3 Print / OutdoorShort-list
Ambient MediaGold
- Boosting sales with a single billboard, e:mg, Russia
Silver
- Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Media Agency - OMD Media Direction; Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
- We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia
Shortlist
- The Death of The Warsaw Palm, Syrena Communications, Poland
- Knowledge Leads to Freedom, Leavingstone, Georgia
- Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia
EventsShortlist
Digital platformsSilver
- Instagram worthy. IKEA x Virgil Abloh, e:mg, Russia
- Nerf battle in real life, e:mg, Russia
Social PlatformsShortlist
- Trip in the dark, Voskhod, Russia
TechnologyGold
- A Letter from the Future, VOZDUH brand & communications, Russia
Bronze
- AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia
Shortlist
- Lessons Of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR Illustration Tribute By School Students, RT, Russia
Branded contentSilver
- Tone de Cabaret, Socialist, Russia
Shortlist
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- All At Once, Voskhod, Russia
Excellence in MediaExcellence in Media insights and StategySilver
Excellence in Media EngagementGold
- Perfect Search, BBDO Moscow, Russia
Silver
- Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Media Agency - OMD Media Direction; Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
Use of DataGold
- We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia
- AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia
Media CampaignIntegrated CampaignGold
Silver
- We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia
Bronze
- Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia
Low Budget CampaignGold
- #Date_With_Art, Postmen DA, Ukraine
Bronze
- Perfect Search, BBDO Moscow, Russia
Influencer CampaignGold
- Survivors, BBDO Moscow, Russia
Silver
- A Team of One, Loong, China
Bronze
- Tera Botin, Leavingstone, Georgia
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
Creative
- Ren Time, Aida Pioneer, Belarus
FilmFilm TV/ScreensBronze
Shortlist
- Matrix, Forte Grey, Belarus
OnlineGold
- working hours, Not Perfect Vilnius, Lithuania
- No ties allowed, Voskhod, Russia
Silver
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
Bronze
- VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus
- The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia
Shortlist
- The Kommunalka, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
- Series Big Foot, Forte Grey, Belarus
Film Craft Silver
- Runners guide to Riga, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia
- Ad that you can feel by skin, Proximity Russia, Russia
- MATRIX SHORT, Forte Grey, Belarus
- Stronger than crisis, Voskhod, Russia
- Carp, AIDA Pioneer, Belarus
Bronze
- The Kommunalka, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
- All At Once, Voskhod, Russia
- Tatarka - AU, Little Big family, Uzbekistan
Shortlist
- Terem "Assortment", Perspecrive Pro., Russia (moved from F1 TV/Screens)
- MATRIX, Forte Grey, Belarus
- The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia
- Серия работ NUGO – 007, NUGO - 007 - Snow, NUGO - 007 - Coolant, Mozaika, Georgia
- Uzcard. Easy payment, TBWA \ CAC \ Tashkent, Uzbekistan
- Super Jars, Svetly Story, Russia
IntegratedOmni-channel CampaignGold
Silver
- The New National Anthem Edition, Impact BBDO, UAE
Shortlist
- The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia
- Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia
Digital CampaignSilver
- Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia
- CalenDare Agaisnt Plastic, Zuck&Berg, Armenia
- My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia
Social and Influencer CampaignGold
- The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
Shortlist
- #TakeMEMEhome, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- Font of Kindness, SMETANA, Russia
Viral CampaignBronze
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
Brand Launch / Re-launch CampaignGold
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
- My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia
Bronze
- We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia
Shortlist
- Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany
Brand Loyalty CampaignShortlist
- Continental IceContact: “Winter’s revolution” - first ever unmanned test drive of tires”, Action, Russia
Breakthrough on a BudgetGold
- Freedom is near, Movie, Russia
Silver
- Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia
BronzeShortlist
- Survivors, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- Dodo open source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia
SelfpromoSilver
- Delivery of Fate, Ruport, Russia
Bronze
- DeepBogusky, Andrey Tyukavkin, Latvia
Creative StrategyGold
- Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
Branded content and entertainmentVisual branded contentGold
Silver
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
Bronze
- The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia
- All At Once, Voskhod, Russia
Shortlist
- Tatarka - AU, Little Big family, Uzbekistan
Audio branded contentGold
- Last rave, Zebra Hero, Russia
Interactive branded contentGold
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
Shortlist
- Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany
Branded eventsShortlist
- Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia
Brand experienceGold
- Trash talk, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia
Silver
- Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow; Media Agency - OMD Media Direction, Russia
Shortlist
- Wheelchange Tours, FCB Lisbon, Portugal
Special prize - Appreciation award
- Dodo open source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- Wheelchange Tours, FCB Lisbon, Portugal
OutdoorBillboardsGold
AmbientBronze
- Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia
Shortlist
- Knowledge Leads to Freedom, Leavingstone, Georgia
- Coming OutDoor, FCB Lisbon, Portugal
- My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia
Innovation in Оutdoor Gold
- We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia
Special prize for national spirit
- Truck Art Childfinder, Impact BBDO Dubai + BBDO Pakistan + Samar Minallah Khan, UAE
- Truck Art Childfinder, Impact BBDO Dubai + BBDO Pakistan + Samar Minallah Khan, UAE
PrintPrintSilver
Bronze
- Серия работ The Navigate Poster, New York, Milan, London, Beijing, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
Shortlist
- Save Classic Blue (moved from P3 Innovation in Print), White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary
Print CraftGold
- That's how we write the history, Royal Kusto, Kazakhstan
- Hot Dog, Not Perfect Vilnius, Lithuania
- Turn your intensity on, Not Perfect Minsk, Belarus
- Cashless, Endorphin, Azerbaijan
- A Regular Weapon, Possible Moscow, Russia
Shortlist
- Equal Colors, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary
- Series Dolls, Dolls, Dolls Blue Dress, Acqua, Italy
Radio and AudioRadio and StreamingGold
Shortlist
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
Excellence in AudioShortlist
- Sea of ideas, Leo Burnett Ukraine, Ukraine
- The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia
MarketingBrand experience and activationBrand ExperienceSilver
Shortlist
- Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow; Media Agency - OMD Media Direction, Russia
Technology and TouchpointsBronze
- N23, Action, Russia
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
- AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia
Shortlist
- AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia
Consumer EngagementBronze
- Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
Shortlist
- We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia
StrategyGold
- N23, Action, Russia
- Ad Blindness? Hacked!, getbob agency, Belarus
- Let's beer more local, GREAT, Russia
- The taste of Moscow, Marvelous, Russia
Silver
- Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia, (moved from A6 Campaign)
CampaignBronze
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
Shortlist
- We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia
Breakthrough on a BudgetGoldSilver
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
Bronze
- VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus
Shortlist
- Delivery of Fate, Ruport, Russia
- Probably the highest beer sampling in the world, proof., Bulgaria, (moved from A2 Brand Experience)
PRPR Practices and TechnicsSilver
BronzeDigital and SocialSilver
- A Team of One, Loong, China
Shortlist
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
InfluencerSilver
- AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia
Shortlist
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia
CampaignShortlist
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
Direct
- VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus
ChannelsSilver
BronzeShortlist
- Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia
Digital and SocialBronze
- Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia
StrategyGoldCampaignGold
- UFC CHATBOT, Outofthebox, Russia
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
InnovationsSilver
Bronze
- DeepBogusky, Andrey Tyukavkin, Latvia
Shortlist
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
Special prize for craziness
- Dodo open source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- DeepBogusky, Andrey Tyukavkin, Latvia
Creative EffectivenessShort-term Creative EffectivenessGold
Long-term Creative EffectivenessShortlist
- Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia
Breakthrough on a BudgetGold
- Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia
- VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus
BrandingCommunication DesignCreation of New Brand IdentityGold
Silver
- Kurnaya izba, Terminal design, Russia
Bronze
- Tashkent City Identity Design, MA'NO Branding, Uzbekistan
Shortlist
- OSOM, Voskhod, Russia
- Classic Picnic Identity, Leo Burnett Ukraine, Ukraine
- ME'MOR Architects Award, MA'NO Branding, Uzbekistan
Rebrand / Refresh of an Еxisting BrandSilver
- Digital Chain rebranding, Digital Chain, Cyprus
Shortlist
- Kaspersky rebranding, Plenum.CX, Russia
Promotional Printed MaterialsBronze
- Forest Cats Redesign, 13 floor, Russia
- ACME "A Journey Through Smart Life" Rebranding Campaign, Caption, Lithuania
- Norebo, Ermolaev Bureau, Russia
- Lamoda Rebranding, Shuka Design, Russia
- We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia
Promotional Item DesignBronze
- CalenDare Agaisnt Plastic, Zuck&Berg, Armenia
- deSidera, Acqua, Italy
Shortlist
- Ööloom birdfood package, Newton Marketing, Estonia (moved from X3 Innovation in Рackaging)
Brand Environment and Experience DesignBronze
- Digital Detox Line, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia
- Yellow and white press, Salmon Graphics, Belarus
Shortlist
- The Peak, The Embassy, Italy
Design CraftBronze
- Nova Artizana, OTVETDESIGN, Russia
- Kaspersky rebranding, Plenum.CX, Russia
- We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia
Shortlist
- #VictoryFont May, RT, Russia
Digital and Interactive DesignWebsite designBronze
Shortlist
- See the Future through Our Eyes, Possible Moscow, Russia
Social Media DesignBronze
- Trip In The Dark, Voskhod, Russia
Design of virtual promo-toolsShortlist
- #VictoryFont May, RT, Russia
Packaging of foodstuffsGold
- BBDO Daily, Proximity Russia, Russia (moved from Q1 Website design)
Silver
- Absolut Comeback / Recycle, Drama Queen Communications, Sweden
Bronze
- Woodker, PG Brand Reforming Poland, Poland/Belarus
- Premiere of Taste, Depot branding agency, Russia
Shortlist
- Like a bird, OTVETDESIGN, Russia
Packaging of non-food productsGold
- design of “Zelenaya Liniya” (“Green Line”), Ohmybrand, Russia
- Dzuba, LOGA BIGA, Belarus
- Yo&Go, Depot branding agency, Russia
- Veivi: Delicate balance of wellbeing, Depot branding agency, Russia
Bronze
- N23, Action, Russia
- BRITE, Depot branding agency, Russia
Shortlist
- Canonpharma, REPINA branding, Russia
Innovation in РackagingShortlist
- WonderLab, Depot branding agency, Russia
- Zombeer - beer packaging, SLD Agency, Russia
- Jägermeister custom label, Panda Digital, Russia
- Natural packaging for natural products, Synthesis creative lab, Uzbekistan
Prizes: Mass Media jury
Special prize from Mass Media, introduced by Artox Media Digital Group
- VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus
- Traces, AIDA Pioneer, Belarus
- Taxi on batteries, AIDA Pioneer, Belarus
- Art of Quarantine, Looma, Ukraine
- BALKONYARTIST, The Smarts, Bulgaria
- FlyHome, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia
Special prize from Mass Media jury for humour
- Ad Blindness? Hacked!, getbob agency, Belarus
- Burger King France – Always Maintain Distance, Buzzman, France
Special prizes from festival partnersSpecial prize from typography Druk-SSpecial prize from АКМА (Belarus) for Refreshing Event Solution
Special prize from АCAR (Russia)
- Canada Dry Snow Experience, Furia, Chile
Special prize from NAAI (Uzbekistan)
- Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia
- Quarantine Entertainment, Kinograf, Ukraine
Congratulations to all the prize-winners!