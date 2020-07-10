Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

White Square 2020 winners announced

The winners of one of the largest creative events in Europe - International Advertising Festival White Square has been announced. This year the Awards Ceremony was held online for the first time and performed on the international stage under the slogan Time to Win!

This year, 937 entries from participants from 31 countries competed for festival awards in Creativity, Branding, Creative Effectiveness, Marketing, Media, Digital and Change for Good categories. Jury discussions were held in the format of live conferences with participation of highly recognized and awarded creative directors of the leading agencies from around the world. Watch White Square 2020 Award Ceremony here.

Alena Ustinovich, chairman of Board of Association of Communication and Marketing Agencies of Belarus, producer of White Square festival, noted:
For the communications industry, this year has been a real challenge in every country around the world, a challenge for each of us and for our teams. Today, as never before, our industry needs a fresh breath, a portion of inspiration and a bit of creative adventurism, which we ourselves usually carry to all spheres of the economy, culture and society as a whole, thanks to Advertising Festivals in general and White Square in particular. I am glad that almost one thousand entries that took part in the festival reflected strong nature of our industry, which is committed and able to win.
The winners of White Square 2020:

  • Creative agency of the festival, which received the biggest number of awards – BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • Belarusian agency of the festival – TDI Group Belarus

Grand Prix

  • Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia
  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Change for Good


Change for Good / Film
Gold
  • The Choice, Marvelous LLC, Russia
  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Silver
  • The safest place, Artem Nugmanov/Self employed, Russia

Bronze
  • Closer to moms, Salmon Graphics, Belarus

Shortlist
  • Now You Understand, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia
  • Stay at Home, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia
  • Fast internet for meaningful use, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia
  • My Lockdown, Mr. Da Vinci, Brazil

Change for Good / Print
Gold
  • Special Edition, Y agency, Ukraine

Silver
  • For More Life, Kraken, Georgia
  • Art of Quarantine, Looma, Ukraine
  • Equal Colors, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary
  • Read vs. Covid, SEED a creative agency, Kazakhstan

Bronze
  • Don't play hide-and-seek with life, Kollegi, Russia
  • Off Road, in house, Mood, Peru
  • Mask the tunnels, Havas Creative Group Ukraine, Ukraine

Short-list
  • Burger King Belgium - Stay Home, Buzzman, France
  • The Physical Violence Virus Cell, Cheil Centrade, Romania
  • Hair Dryer, Salsa, Peru
  • Another seas, entries Another seas: The Sea of Tranquility, Another seas: Acidalian Sea, Ruport, Russia

Change for Good / Radio
Silver
  • Sea of ideas, Leo Burnett Ukraine, Ukraine

Change for Good / Campaign
Gold
  • We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, russia
  • A Team of One, Loong, China

Silver
  • Font of Kindness, SMETANA, Russia
  • The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia
  • Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia
  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • N23, Action, Russia
  • Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia

Bronze
  • A Humane Ending, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia
  • Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
  • Survivors, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia
  • Freedom is near, Movie, Russia (moved from S1 Change for Good / Film)

Shortlist
  • #BoobCulture - Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia
  • Unsilent bouquet, GForce/Grey, Kazakhstan
  • #safeisthenewsexy, Magic Camp (Yandex.Taxi), Russia
  • Wheelchange Tours, FCB Lisbon, Portugal

Special prize for great impact
  • Font of Kindness, SMETANA, Russia

Special prize for product design
  • Wheelchange Tours, FCB Lisbon, Portugal

Change for Good / Interactive
Gold
  • Terms Against Bullying, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

Silver
  • Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia
  • Lessons Of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR Illustration Tribute By School Students, RT, Russia (moved from S1 Change for Good / Film)

Bronze
  • FlyHome, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia
  • Trip In The Dark , Voskhod, Russia (moved from S4 Change for Good / Campaign)

Shortlist
  • #TakeMEMEhome, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Digital


Websites
Bronze
  • Trip In The Dark, Voskhod, Russia

Shortlist
  • BBDO Daily, Proximity Russia, Russia

Interactive projects
Bronze
  • "Look at the World like a Child", Humanz, Russia
  • Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany

Shortlist
  • Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia

Online video and Viral film
Gold
  • Ad that you can feel by skin, Proximity Russia, Russia

Silver
  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Bronze
  • Last rave, Zebra Hero, Russia

Shortlist
  • VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus
  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Pre-rolls
Bronze
  • Ad that you can feel by skin, Proximity Russia, Russia

Digital Campaign
Gold
  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Silver
  • The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia

Bronze
  •  AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Viral campaign
Gold
  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Bronze
  • Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Media Agency - OMD Media Direction; Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Shortlist
  • VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus

Social and Influencer Campaign
Gold
  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Bronze
  • #TakeMEMEhome, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Shortlist
  • Tera Botin, Leavingstone, Georgia

Native Advertising
Silver
  • Perfect Search, BBDO Moscow, Russia (moved from D4 Pre-rolls)

Bronze
  • Ad Blindness? Hacked!, getbob agency, Belarus
  • Last Rave, Zebra Hero, Russia

Branded tech and innovations
Silver
  • The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia

Bronze
  • Dodo open source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Shortlist
  • Tone de Cabaret, Socialist, Russia

Digital Craft
Bronze
  • The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia
  • Trip In The Dark, Voskhod, Russia

Mobile


Mobile websites
Bronze
  • Terms Against Bullying, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

Apps
Shortlist
  • Kinder of the future!, Humanz, Russia

AR / VR / 360Вє videos
Bronze
  • Lessons Of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR Illustration Tribute By School Students, RT, Russia

Activation by location / Voice activation
Gold
  • Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Mobile Tech and Innovations
Silver
  • Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Creative Data


Data-enhanced Creativity
Silver
  • AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Bronze

  • Dodo open source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russiatry 

Data storytelling
Silver
  • AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Use of Real-time Data
Bronze
  • Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Social Data and Insight
Silver
  • Terms Against Bullying,White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

Bronze
  • Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Media


Channels
V3 Print / Outdoor
Short-list
  • Boosting sales with a single billboard, e:mg, Russia

Ambient Media
Gold
  • Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Media Agency - OMD Media Direction; Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
  • We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia

Silver
  • The Death of The Warsaw Palm, Syrena Communications, Poland

Shortlist
  • Knowledge Leads to Freedom, Leavingstone, Georgia
  • Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia

Events


Shortlist
  • Instagram worthy. IKEA x Virgil Abloh, e:mg, Russia
  • Nerf battle in real life, e:mg, Russia

Digital platforms
Silver
  • Trip in the dark, Voskhod, Russia

Social Platforms
Shortlist
  • A Letter from the Future, VOZDUH brand & communications, Russia

Technology
Gold
  • AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Bronze
  • Lessons Of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR Illustration Tribute By School Students, RT, Russia

Shortlist
  • Tone de Cabaret, Socialist, Russia

Branded content
Silver
  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • All At Once, Voskhod, Russia

Shortlist
  • 5% is a lot!, 12, Russia

Excellence in Media


Excellence in Media insights and Stategy
Silver
  • Perfect Search, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Excellence in Media Engagement
Gold
  • Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Media Agency - OMD Media Direction; Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Silver
  • We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia

Use of Data
Gold
  • AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Media Campaign


Integrated Campaign
Gold
  • We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia

Silver
  • Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia

Bronze
  • #Date_With_Art, Postmen DA, Ukraine

Low Budget Campaign
Gold
  • Perfect Search, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Bronze
  • Survivors, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Influencer Campaign
Gold
  • A Team of One, Loong, China

Silver
  • Tera Botin, Leavingstone, Georgia
  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Bronze
  • Ren Time, Aida Pioneer, Belarus

Creative
Film
Film TV/Screens
Bronze
  • Matrix, Forte Grey, Belarus

Shortlist
  • working hours, Not Perfect Vilnius, Lithuania
  • No ties allowed, Voskhod, Russia

Online
Gold
  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Silver
  • VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus
  • The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia

Bronze
  • The Kommunalka, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
  • Series Big Foot, Forte Grey, Belarus

Shortlist
  • Runners guide to Riga, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia
  • Ad that you can feel by skin, Proximity Russia, Russia
  • MATRIX SHORT, Forte Grey, Belarus
  • Stronger than crisis, Voskhod, Russia
  • Carp, AIDA Pioneer, Belarus

Film Craft
Silver
  • The Kommunalka, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
  • All At Once, Voskhod, Russia
  • Tatarka - AU, Little Big family, Uzbekistan

Bronze
  • Terem "Assortment", Perspecrive Pro., Russia (moved from F1 TV/Screens)
  • MATRIX, Forte Grey, Belarus
  • The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia
  • Серия работ NUGO – 007,  NUGO - 007 - Snow, NUGO - 007 - Coolant, Mozaika, Georgia

Shortlist
  • Uzcard. Easy payment, TBWA \ CAC \ Tashkent, Uzbekistan
  • Super Jars, Svetly Story, Russia

Integrated


Omni-channel Campaign
Gold
  • The New National Anthem Edition, Impact BBDO, UAE

Silver
  • The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia
  • Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia

Shortlist
  • Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia
  • CalenDare Agaisnt Plastic, Zuck&Berg, Armenia
  • My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia

Digital Campaign
Silver
  • The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia
  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Social and Influencer Campaign
Gold
  • #TakeMEMEhome, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • Font of Kindness, SMETANA, Russia

Shortlist
  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Viral Campaign

Bronze
  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
  • My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia

Brand Launch / Re-launch Campaign
Gold
  • We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia

Bronze
  • Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany

Shortlist
  • Continental IceContact: “Winter’s revolution” - first ever unmanned test drive of tires”, Action, Russia

Brand Loyalty Campaign
Shortlist
  • Freedom is near, Movie, Russia

Breakthrough on a Budget
Gold
  • Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia

Silver
  • Survivors, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • Dodo open source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Bronze
  • N23, Action, Russia

Shortlist
  • Delivery of Fate, Ruport, Russia

Selfpromo
Silver
  • DeepBogusky, Andrey Tyukavkin, Latvia

Bronze
  • Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany

Creative Strategy
Gold
  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Branded content and entertainment


Visual branded content
Gold
  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Silver
  • The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia
  • All At Once, Voskhod, Russia

Bronze
  • Tatarka - AU, Little Big family, Uzbekistan


Shortlist
  • Last rave, Zebra Hero, Russia

Audio branded content
Gold
  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Interactive branded content
Gold
  • Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany

Shortlist
  • Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia

Branded events
Shortlist
  • Trash talk, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia

Brand experience
Gold
  • Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow; Media Agency - OMD Media Direction, Russia

Silver
  • Wheelchange Tours, FCB Lisbon, Portugal

Shortlist
  • Dodo open source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Special prize - Appreciation award
  • Wheelchange Tours, FCB Lisbon, Portugal

Outdoor


Billboards
Gold
  • Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia

Ambient
Bronze
  • Knowledge Leads to Freedom, Leavingstone, Georgia
  • Coming OutDoor, FCB Lisbon, Portugal
  • My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia

Shortlist
  • We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia

Innovation in Оutdoor
Gold
  • Truck Art Childfinder, Impact BBDO Dubai + BBDO Pakistan + Samar Minallah Khan, UAE

Special prize for national spirit
  • Truck Art Childfinder, Impact BBDO Dubai + BBDO Pakistan + Samar Minallah Khan, UAE

Print


Print
Silver
  • Серия работ The Navigate Poster, New York, Milan, London, Beijing, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Bronze
  • Save Classic Blue (moved from P3 Innovation in Print), White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

Shortlist
  • That's how we write the history, Royal Kusto, Kazakhstan
  • Hot Dog, Not Perfect Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Turn your intensity on, Not Perfect Minsk, Belarus
  • Cashless, Endorphin, Azerbaijan
  • A Regular Weapon, Possible Moscow, Russia

Print Craft
Gold
  • Equal Colors, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

Shortlist
  • Series Dolls, Dolls, Dolls Blue Dress, Acqua, Italy

Radio and Audio


Radio and Streaming
Gold
  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Shortlist
  • Sea of ideas, Leo Burnett Ukraine, Ukraine

Excellence in Audio
Shortlist
  • The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia

Marketing


Brand experience and activation
Brand Experience
Silver
  • Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow; Media Agency - OMD Media Direction, Russia

Shortlist
  • N23, Action, Russia
  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
  • AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Technology and Touchpoints
Bronze
  • AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Shortlist
  • Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Consumer Engagement
Bronze
  • We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia

Shortlist
  • N23, Action, Russia
  • Ad Blindness? Hacked!, getbob agency, Belarus
  • Let's beer more local, GREAT, Russia
  • The taste of Moscow, Marvelous, Russia

Strategy
Gold
  • Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia, (moved from A6 Campaign)

Silver
  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Campaign
Bronze
  • We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia

Shortlist
  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Breakthrough on a Budget
Gold
  • N23, Action, Russia

Silver
  • VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus

Bronze
  • Delivery of Fate, Ruport, Russia

Shortlist
  • Probably the highest beer sampling in the world, proof., Bulgaria, (moved from A2 Brand Experience)

PR


PR Practices and Technics
Silver
  • A Team of One, Loong, China

Bronze
  • N23, Action, Russia

Digital and Social
Silver
  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Shortlist
  • AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Influencer
Silver
  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia

Shortlist
  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Campaign
Shortlist
  • VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus

Direct
Channels
Silver
  • Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia

Bronze
  • N23, Action, Russia

Shortlist
  • Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia

Digital and Social
Bronze
  • UFC CHATBOT, Outofthebox, Russia

Strategy
Gold
  • N23, Action, Russia

Campaign
Gold
  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Innovations


Silver
  • DeepBogusky, Andrey Tyukavkin, Latvia

Bronze
  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Shortlist
  • Dodo open source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Special prize for craziness
  • DeepBogusky, Andrey Tyukavkin, Latvia

Creative Effectiveness


Short-term Creative Effectiveness
Gold
  • Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia

Long-term Creative Effectiveness
Shortlist
  • Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia

Breakthrough on a Budget
Gold
  • VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus

Branding


Communication Design
Creation of New Brand Identity
Gold
  • Kurnaya izba, Terminal design, Russia

Silver
  • Tashkent City Identity Design, MA'NO Branding, Uzbekistan

Bronze
  • OSOM, Voskhod, Russia
  • Classic Picnic Identity, Leo Burnett Ukraine, Ukraine
  • ME'MOR Architects Award, MA'NO Branding, Uzbekistan

Shortlist
  • Digital Chain rebranding, Digital Chain, Cyprus

Rebrand / Refresh of an Еxisting Brand
Silver
  • Kaspersky rebranding, Plenum.CX, Russia

Shortlist
  • Forest Cats Redesign, 13 floor, Russia
  • ACME "A Journey Through Smart Life" Rebranding Campaign, Caption, Lithuania
  • Norebo, Ermolaev Bureau, Russia
  • Lamoda Rebranding, Shuka Design, Russia
  • We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia

Promotional Printed Materials
Bronze
  • CalenDare Agaisnt Plastic, Zuck&Berg, Armenia
  • deSidera, Acqua, Italy

Promotional Item Design
Bronze
  • Ööloom birdfood package, Newton Marketing, Estonia (moved from X3 Innovation in Рackaging)

Shortlist
  • Digital Detox Line, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia
  • Yellow and white press, Salmon Graphics, Belarus

Brand Environment and Experience Design
Bronze
  • The Peak, The Embassy, Italy

Shortlist
  • Nova Artizana, OTVETDESIGN, Russia
  • Kaspersky rebranding, Plenum.CX, Russia
  • We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia

Design Craft
Bronze
  • #VictoryFont May, RT, Russia

Shortlist
  • OSOM, Voskhod, Russia

Digital and Interactive Design


Website design
Bronze
  • See the Future through Our Eyes, Possible Moscow, Russia

Shortlist
  • Trip In The Dark, Voskhod, Russia

Social Media Design
Bronze
  • #VictoryFont May, RT, Russia

Design of virtual promo-tools
Shortlist
  • BBDO Daily, Proximity Russia, Russia (moved from Q1 Website design)


Packaging of foodstuffs
Gold
  • Absolut Comeback / Recycle, Drama Queen Communications, Sweden

Silver
  • Woodker, PG Brand Reforming Poland, Poland/Belarus
  • Premiere of Taste, Depot branding agency, Russia

Bronze
  • Like a bird, OTVETDESIGN, Russia

Shortlist
  • design of “Zelenaya Liniya” (“Green Line”), Ohmybrand, Russia
  • Dzuba, LOGA BIGA, Belarus
  • Yo&Go, Depot branding agency, Russia
  • Veivi: Delicate balance of wellbeing, Depot branding agency, Russia

Packaging of non-food products
Gold
  • N23, Action, Russia
  • BRITE, Depot branding agency, Russia

Bronze
  • Canonpharma, REPINA branding, Russia

Shortlist
  • WonderLab, Depot branding agency, Russia

Innovation in Рackaging
Shortlist
  • Zombeer - beer packaging, SLD Agency, Russia
  • Jägermeister custom label, Panda Digital, Russia
  • Natural packaging for natural products, Synthesis creative lab, Uzbekistan

Prizes: Mass Media jury

  • VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus
  • Traces, AIDA Pioneer, Belarus
  • Taxi on batteries, AIDA Pioneer, Belarus
  • Art of Quarantine, Looma, Ukraine
  • BALKONYARTIST, The Smarts, Bulgaria
  • FlyHome, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia

Special prize from Mass Media, introduced by Artox Media Digital Group
  • Ad Blindness? Hacked!, getbob agency, Belarus

Special prize from Mass Media jury for humour
  • Burger King France – Always Maintain Distance, Buzzman, France

Special prizes from festival partners


Special prize from typography Druk-S
  • Hair Dryer, Salsa, Peru

Special prize from АКМА (Belarus) for Refreshing Event Solution
  • Canada Dry Snow Experience, Furia, Chile

Special prize from АCAR (Russia)
  • Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia

Special prize from NAAI (Uzbekistan)
  • Quarantine Entertainment, Kinograf, Ukraine

Congratulations to all the prize-winners!
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
advertising, advertising awards, White Square, White Square international advertising festival

