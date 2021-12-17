Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

Advertising News Global

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Business services

Covid-19

Covid-19

Covid-19

Covid-19

Covid-19

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


Young Ones Student Awards deadline today!

17 Dec 2021
The early bird deadline for the Young Ones Student Awards 2022 is today, Friday, 17 December.
Source: ©
Source: © The Young Ones

Creative students and their schools are encouraged to close out the submissions they’ve begun by Friday to avoid a fee increase.

The other four competitions have different deadlines.

The final deadline for Young Ones TDC is on 21 January while the Young Ones One Show, Young Ones ADC and Young Ones Portfolio are in March.

This global creative competition challenges students in creative studies to put their best foot forward in hopes of winning one of the first honours of their burgeoning careers.

Young Ones 2022


Young Ones One Show ADC and Portfolio
  • Early bird deadline with discounted fees – 17 December 2021
  • Regular deadline - 7 March 2022
  • Final deadline with additional fees – 18 March

Young Ones TDC
  • Early bird deadline with discounted fees - 17 December 2021
  • Final deadline with additional fees - 21 January 2022

Who can enter

  • Entrants must be 18 or older.
  • Entrants must be enrolled in an academic program, graduating within the academic year of the competition (Fall 2021 – Spring 2022).
  • Students working at an agency as a copywriter, art director or other professional position are not eligible. Interns may seek approval by emailing youngones@oneclub.org
NextOptions
Read more: students, The One Club, creative awards

Related

All the 2021 Immortal Awards winners
All the 2021 Immortal Awards winners2 Dec 2021
Launching The One Show Fusion Pencil and ADC Fusion Cube
Launching The One Show Fusion Pencil and ADC Fusion Cube28 Jan 2021
Tourism SMMEs and students cross pollinate skills
Tourism SMMEs and students cross pollinate skills12 Feb 2019
Magome Masike, North West health MEC
NW health tables plan to boost workforce4 May 2018
US heads country ranking in annual D&AD rankings
US heads country ranking in annual D&AD rankings24 May 2017
Image source © –
We need to leave the gardens of Versailles19 Apr 2017
Seeking solutions on medical aid requirements for foreign students
Seeking solutions on medical aid requirements for foreign students2 Dec 2016
Pride Chorum
Innovative risk management can aid service delivery11 Jul 2016

News


Show more
Let's do Biz