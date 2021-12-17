Young Ones Student Awards deadline today!

The early bird deadline for the Young Ones Student Awards 2022 is today, Friday, 17 December.

Young Ones 2022

Early bird deadline with discounted fees – 17 December 2021

Regular deadline - 7 March 2022

Final deadline with additional fees – 18 March

Early bird deadline with discounted fees - 17 December 2021

Final deadline with additional fees - 21 January 2022

Who can enter

Entrants must be 18 or older.

Entrants must be enrolled in an academic program, graduating within the academic year of the competition (Fall 2021 – Spring 2022).

Students working at an agency as a copywriter, art director or other professional position are not eligible. Interns may seek approval by emailing youngones@oneclub.org

Creative students and their schools are encouraged to close out the submissions they’ve begun by Friday to avoid a fee increase.The other four competitions have different deadlines.The final deadline for Young Ones TDC is on 21 January while the Young Ones One Show, Young Ones ADC and Young Ones Portfolio are in March.This global creative competition challenges students in creative studies to put their best foot forward in hopes of winning one of the first honours of their burgeoning careers.