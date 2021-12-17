Melissa Waters latest exec to exit Meta

Just a year and a half after joining Meta as Instagram global VP of Marketing, Melissa Waters is leaving the company.

She joined the company in June 2020, replacing Gedion Alouda who left after a year at the brand.Her departure follows a number of high profile executives exiting the company, as Facebook transits its corporate branding and organisation around a “metaverse” future.Early December David Marcus, who leads crypto unit Novi, announced he was leaving the company. Following on his heels was Meta’s current chief of the Messenger division, Stan Chudnovsky , who stated he would leave the company at "soem point in Q2 of next year".Previously Waters was CMO at Hims & Hers, the wellness and fitness start up. She was responsible for brand and product marketing for Instagram’s more than one billion monthly users.