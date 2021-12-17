Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

Social Media News Global

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Business services

Covid-19

Covid-19

Covid-19

Covid-19

Covid-19

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


Melissa Waters latest exec to exit Meta

17 Dec 2021
Just a year and a half after joining Meta as Instagram global VP of Marketing, Melissa Waters is leaving the company.
Instagram global VP of Marketing, Melissa Water
Instagram global VP of Marketing, Melissa Water
She joined the company in June 2020, replacing Gedion Alouda who left after a year at the brand.

Her departure follows a number of high profile executives exiting the company, as Facebook transits its corporate branding and organisation around a “metaverse” future.

Early December David Marcus, who leads crypto unit Novi, announced he was leaving the company. Following on his heels was Meta’s current chief of the Messenger division, Stan Chudnovsky , who stated he would leave the company at "soem point in Q2 of next year".

Previously Waters was CMO at Hims & Hers, the wellness and fitness start up. She was responsible for brand and product marketing for Instagram’s more than one billion monthly users.
NextOptions
Read more: Facebook, Instagram, META

Related

Source: © rawpixel
TikTok hits one billion users9 Dec 2021
Souce: © scyther5
Record growth of $771bn in 2021 for global advertising market2 Dec 2021
Source: © Stanley Ng
Publisher Support Services to challenge Google and Meta on content use2 Dec 2021
Source: © Antonio Guillem
'Tis the season for online shopping1 Dec 2021
Source: ©dolgachov
Top five tech giants record $986.5bn revenue in pandemic2 Nov 2021
The reliance on social media is a lifeline for many
The reliance on social media is a lifeline for many1 Nov 2021
Source:
What is the future of Facebook?27 Jul 2021
Source: Image supplied
Interesting indices: Should you invest in tech?12 Jul 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz