WPF launches new training resources for safe chicken housing

The World Poultry Foundation (WPF) has launched a free training module to assist small-scale poultry farmers in building low-cost, effective chicken shelters, aimed at improving farming methods and incomes for Africa’s small-scale poultry farmers.

Available for free in multiple languages, the materials are presented as videos, infographics, and flip charts for use by training and development organisations.

The training module explains when and how chickens need to be housed, with low-cost ideas for safe poultry housing, and information on how to ensure houses are clean and comfortable for birds.

Maureen Stickel, director of International Program Development at the World Poultry Foundation says: “These training resources are designed to help small-scale poultry producers improve the productivity of their chickens, and thus the nutritional status of their families and communities. The launch of the series shows our commitment to supporting inclusive and sustainable poultry value chains that benefit both farmers and consumers.”

For more information and to view other modules included in this series, visit the World Poultry Foundation website.