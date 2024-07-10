Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Agriculture News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    WPF launches new training resources for safe chicken housing

    10 Jul 2024
    10 Jul 2024
    The World Poultry Foundation (WPF) has launched a free training module to assist small-scale poultry farmers in building low-cost, effective chicken shelters, aimed at improving farming methods and incomes for Africa’s small-scale poultry farmers.
    Source: tawatchai07 via
    Source: tawatchai07 via Freepik

    Available for free in multiple languages, the materials are presented as videos, infographics, and flip charts for use by training and development organisations.

    The training module explains when and how chickens need to be housed, with low-cost ideas for safe poultry housing, and information on how to ensure houses are clean and comfortable for birds.

    Maureen Stickel, director of International Program Development at the World Poultry Foundation says: “These training resources are designed to help small-scale poultry producers improve the productivity of their chickens, and thus the nutritional status of their families and communities. The launch of the series shows our commitment to supporting inclusive and sustainable poultry value chains that benefit both farmers and consumers.”

    For more information and to view other modules included in this series, visit the World Poultry Foundation website.

    Read more: chicken farming, poultry industry, agriculture industry, South Africa agriculture, agroprocessing, World Poultry Foundation
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Cocoa farmers optimistic as soil moisture aids growth in Ivory Coast
    Cocoa farmers optimistic as soil moisture aids growth in Ivory Coast
     1 day
    Discovering the latest trends in South African wine categories
    Discovering the latest trends in South African wine categories
     1 day
    Farm workers demand transparency on pesticide regulations
    Farm workers demand transparency on pesticide regulations
     2 days
    World food prices hold steady in June, says FAO
    World food prices hold steady in June, says FAO
    5 Jul 2024
    Braecroft Timbers receives 2024 Bushbuck Trophy for forestry management
    Braecroft Timbers receives 2024 Bushbuck Trophy for forestry management
    3 Jul 2024
    Source:
    Global spirits shine at Investec Trophy Spirits Show 2024
    2 Jul 2024
    Rainbow Chicken aims for low-cost operations post-listing
    Rainbow Chicken aims for low-cost operations post-listing
     2 Jul 2024
    Source:
    Ramaphosa announces DA's Steenhuisen as Agriculture Minister
    1 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz