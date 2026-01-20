Waterfall City holds its crown as Africa’s leading Masterplan project

Midrand’s Waterfall City has again claimed continental acclaim, winning Africa’s Best Masterplan at the International Property Awards in London.

Source: Supplied. Waterfall City

Willie Vos, chief executive officer of Waterfall City Management Company, extended his congratulations to all involved - partners and stakeholders: “Being named Best Masterplan Africa 2025-2026, speaks to our commitment to fulfilling Waterfall City’s mission of creating a place where people love to be, and I am so proud!

Held at the Savoy Hotel, the globally recognised awards programme spans 33 years and more than 50 categories, celebrating outstanding residential and commercial developments and the professionals shaping world-class urban precincts across the continent and beyond today.

Although the global Best Masterplan title went to a UAE development this year, Waterfall City successfully retained its African title, securing Best Masterplan Africa 2025–2026 for the second year running.

Introduced in 2024, the Masterplan category recognises large-scale developments exceeding 20,000 square metres that integrate at least five distinct uses, including residential, retail, commercial and public spaces.

Entries are evaluated by an independent panel of more than 90 experts, with judging criteria covering architecture, land use, sustainability, energy efficiency and innovation.

A central requirement of the Masterplan award is placemaking, with a strong emphasis on people-centred design that enriches public spaces and everyday urban life.

"[I am] proud of the excellent work that numerous teams involved in Waterfall City are delivering, and also proud of flying South Africa’s flag on the world stage," Vos said.