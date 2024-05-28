UCT Online High School opens applications for 2025 scholarship and bursary programme

UCT Online High School has the opening of its Learning Liberated Scholarship and Bursary Programme (LLSB) for the 2025 academic year.

Image supplied

LLSB aims to provide financial aid in the form of a scholarship or bursary to deserving learners with the support of UCT Online High School’s corporate partners with a goal to extend this support to 1,000 learners by January 2025.

It offers partial scholarships or bursaries for a January 2025 start date.

UCT Online High School says this approach allows for more efficient distribution of financial aid, supporting a larger number of learners with available funds.

Additionally, funding through donations and philanthropy increases support for the programme, as donors can see their tangible impact on multiple learners.

Partial scholarships or bursaries also foster a sense of commitment among recipients to maintain academic performance, leading to higher success rates. Furthermore, this financial assistance helps learners and their families manage education costs.

In order for a scholarship or bursary applicant to be considered as a ‘UCT Online High School Learning Liberated Scholarship & Bursary Programme’ candidate, the following eligibility criteria must be met:

Applicant must be a South African citizen

Applicant must reside in South Africa

At least one of the applicant's parents must be a South African citizen

Applicant must be age appropriate for the grades to which they are applying (grades 8-11)

Applicant must want to complete the CAPS curriculum resulting in the National Senior Certificate (NSC)

Applicant must demonstrate financial need (the family household income may not exceed R350,000 per annum or R29,000 per month)

Applicants applying for entry into:

1. Grades 8-10 must obtain a minimum 50% average in both English (Home Language) and Mathematics2. Grade 11 must obtain a minimum 50% average in English (Home Language) and 40% average in either Mathematics or Maths Literacy Applicant must have aspirations to pursue a tertiary education and career after school

Applicant must have access to stable internet, a laptop or desktop, and a printer

Applicant must have a safe learning environment with necessary support from at least 1 adult champion/supervisor

The ‘UCT Online High School Learning Liberated Scholarship and Bursary Programme’ applications are now officially open and will close at midnight on 31 August 20234.

All applications will be reviewed for shortlisting by the end of September 2024 with successful recipients notified in early October 2024. These successful recipients will begin their schooling in January 2025 at UCT Online High School.