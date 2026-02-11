TV5MONDE – a world of content for travellers and culture lovers

In an increasingly competitive hospitality market, in-room entertainment has become a key lever for enhancing guest experience and satisfaction. With a rich, multicultural and Premium offer, TV5MONDE positions itself as a valuable partner for hotels seeking to provide meaningful, high quality content to international travellers and culture lovers. Available on DStv #437, TV5MONDE opens a window onto the French-speaking world through accessible content for all audiences.

A unique cultural perspective

TV5MONDE is a French-speaking media created by France, Belgium, Switzerland, Canada and Quebec – joined by Monaco in 2024. TV5MONDE distinguishes itself by offering French-language cultural richness of its founding countries with local contexts and a diverse array of programming: in-depth news, award-winning French and African films and series, international sports, premium documentaries and kid’s contents. Since TV5MONDE’s audience is not only French-speakers but also Francophile and French-culture lovers, TV5MONDE subtitles its key content in English so that non-French speaking guests can fully enjoy and access all this content.

For travellers eager to stay informed, TV5MONDE offers unique information in the global audiovisual landscape because multilateral through its timely news coverage, including four daily news editions from its founding countries, its own daily news magazines and the 'Journal Afrique', which focuses on current events across the African continent.

In-room entertainment tailored for hospitality

Beyond news and information, TV5MONDE offers a wide range of multicultural entertainment: African, French and Canadian films and series, as well as cultural documentaries focusing on fashion, lifestyle and contemporary issues. The channel also broadcasts sports content covering major international events, along with programmes dedicated to children aged four to 14. In this context, TV5MONDE helps enrich the entertainment offering within hotels through the diversity of its content.

Eager to discover Italy? TV5MONDE airs travel documentaries and magazines, including iconic programmes such as Échappées Belles.

The group’s strategy includes a significant focus on the African hospitality industry, aiming to play a vital role in the sector. According to Ingrid Gressier, head of distribution, Sales and Marketing, TV5MONDE ensures effective communication with hoteliers to inform them of new products and support their in-room entertainment policies. "We collaborate with operator partners like DStv, content aggregators and TV integrators who install IT systems in hotels, working to ensure they provide the best offerings of our services to their guests."

As hotel managers innovate while maintaining familiarity, TV5MONDE is an easy choice for those looking for a premium international channel to add to their line-up, thus unlocking new dimensions of guest satisfaction.

TV5MONDE is available in Southern and East Africa on DStv #437. In Central and West Africa, hotels find TV5MONDE on Canal+ #42 or free-to-air on satellite SES-5.

For more info, visit the website: https://www.travel.tv5monde.com.

Contact: gro.ednom5vt@egayov.

About TV5MONDE network

TV5MONDE is the world’s leading global French-language general interest television network. It has ten channels, subtitled in 12 languages, and distributed in more than 400 million homes and millions of hotel rooms worldwide. In addition to the linear channels, the streaming platform TV5MONDE+, 3 FAST channels as well as mobile applications and a presence on instant messaging and social networks complete TV5MONDE’s distribution everywhere in 200 countries and territories.



