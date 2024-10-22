Education Higher Education
    Tuks Camerata nominated for 2024 South African Music Award

    By Mmaradikesa Prudance, issued by University of Pretoria
    22 Oct 2024
    University of Pretoria (UP) choir Tuks Camerata receives a nomination from the South African Music Awards (SAMA) for its latest album, uJehova, in the category Best Traditional Faith Music Album.
    University of Pretoria (UP) choir Tuks Camerata has garnered national acclaim yet again, this time receiving a nomination from the South African Music Awards (SAMA) for its latest album, uJehova, in the category Best Traditional Faith Music Album.

    The album was released on all major streaming platforms, and is a tribute to 30 years of democracy in South Africa and the country’s cultural heritage. uJehova features 13 songs, which were recorded at the Musaion Theatre on UP’s Hatfield campus. The album is a collection of traditional South African choral music that seeks to celebrate the country’s cultural diversity and embodies a tapestry of voices that brings to mind the strength found in unity.

    “uJehova is more than an album – it’s a sonic chronicle of the past, a celebration of the present and a hopeful anthem for the future,” said Dr Michael Barrett-Berg, Tuks Camerata conductor. “We’re humbled to be nominated among South Africa’s best artists and musicians. This is a special nod for us, as the Camerata strives to make the choir a home for all students. We specialise in both Western and traditional choral music, so to receive a nomination for Best Traditional Faith Music Album is in line with our goals to promote inclusivity and diversity, both for the choir and UP as a whole.”

    The album includes captivating tracks like ‘Inkosi Namandla’, arranged by Dr Barrett-Berg; ‘Eloyi’ by Mbuso Ndlovu and Sydney Masetlhe; ‘Kulelal’ by Sabelo Mthembu; and ‘Hallelujah Nkateko’ by Mbuso Ndlovu. The mix of commissioned and specially curated pieces showcases a commitment to preserving and innovating the country’s musical heritage, giving listeners an opportunity to honour a significant milestone in South African history.

    This nomination marks Tuks Camerata’s fourth recognition by the SAMAs, following nominations for the albums Phoenix (2014), Love and War (2016) and Indodana (2017). Since its formation 56 years ago, the choir has consistently contributed to the cultural development of UP’s student body, enriching the lives of both students and the wider community through choral singing. The ensemble also serves as a cultural ambassador for UP, showcasing the diversity of talent within the University and beyond.

    Tuks Camerata comprises 78 full-time students from across disciplines, including medicine, engineering, theology, law, economics and music. As part of the School of the Arts in UP’s Faculty of Humanities, the choir’s success lies in its ability to harmonise diverse voices while embracing innovation in traditional choral music.

    Tuks Camerata has also garnered international recognition, having won the Grand Prix of Nations for Best Mixed Youth Choir in 2014 and 2017. Additionally, the choir was invited to perform at the 11th World Symposium on Choral Music hosted by the International Federation for Choral Music in Barcelona, Spain. In March 2025, Tuks Camerata will perform as the headline act at the National Conference of the American Choral Directors Association in Dallas, Texas in the US.

    “We are looking forward to the announcement of the winners on 2 November 2024, and although winning a SAMA would be wonderful, being nominated is just as amazing,” Dr Barrett-Berg said. “It is not common for a choir to be nominated at this level, so we are deeply honoured to be listed among SA’s best. We’d really appreciate for listeners to jump onto social media and give our album a listen, and then share it with the world.”

    Internationally recognised

    In March 2025, Tuks Camerata will perform as the headline act at the National Conference of the American Choral Directors Association in Dallas, Texas in the US. It is a huge honour to be invited to perform as a headline choir so Camerata needs the support of the community to make this trip a reality for its members.

    “We are not looking for handouts, just a little more support along the way,” says Dr Barrett-Berg. A GoGetFunding page has been established to help raise funds for this trip that will run until the end of October. Supporters can pledge and receive amazing rewards in return for their generosity.

    uJehova is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Joox Music, YouTube, iTunes and Amazon Music.

    University of Pretoria
    The University of Pretoria (UP) is a seven-campus public university with its largest campus in the heart of Hatfield, the picturesque diplomatic hub of South Africa's capital city. We're proud to stand among the world's leading research universities.
