Artificial Intelligence News South Africa

    #TheBillOfTweets - AI translates South Africa's Constitution into 15 tweets

    8 Jul 2024
    We the People SA, an NPO dedicated to nation-building and promoting knowledge and understanding of the Constitution, launched #TheBillOfTweets, which leveraged the capabilities of generative AI to translate the 4,675-word Bill of Rights into 15 concise and relatable tweets.
    Source: © We the People SA We the People SA has translated the 4,675-word Bill of Rights into 15 concise and relatable tweets
    The launch coincided with Human Rights Day in March.

    The tweets, which use local contemporary phrases, words, and slang, is the world's first Bill of Rights reimagined with contemporary local language to resonate with Gen Z.

    Demystify important legal rights and protections

    After three decades of democracy, many young South Africans feel disconnected from the Constitution and the empowerment it offers.

    The Constitution has not been adapted to speak to current times, leaving the youth unengaged and unaware of their rights.

    “By translating the formal language of the Bill of Rights into contemporary slang and phrases, the campaign helps demystify important legal rights and protections, fostering a stronger connection between the youth and their constitutional rights,” comments Mbali Baduza, CEO of We the People SA.

    “This increased awareness and understanding can empower young people to actively participate in democratic processes, advocate for their rights, and contribute to nation-building efforts,” adds Baduza.

    We the People SA is dedicated to helping all South Africans understand that nation-building is a long-term process requiring sustained commitment, engagement, and patience. Achieving meaningful progress can take years if not decades.

    It believes that all citizens must actively pursue this commitment by participating in elections, engaging in continuous dialogue with public representatives, and holding them accountable. South Africans can follow the full #BillOfTweets thread on X or here.

