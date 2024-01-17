Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Hustle MediaTDMCDistellThe Publicity WorkshopNinety9centsBataEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

CRM Opinion South Africa

Talking to chatbots sucks, but it doesn’t have to

Ryan FalkenbergBy Ryan Falkenberg
17 Jan 2024
17 Jan 2024
Most chatbots suck. For years, industry mavens promised that they would fundamentally transform customer service. Unlike human agents, the thinking went, chatbots are available 24/7 and, because companies pre-populate their responses, they are accurate and compliant with business rules. In reality, however, chatbots haven’t lived up to that hype.
Image by from
Image by Alexandra_Koch from Pixabay

That’s because most chatbots either don’t understand you or don’t have relevant answers in their database sets. Chatbots tend to treat you as a generic customer and offer generic answers that may have little to do with your query. Small wonder that one report found that 42% of people avoid using chatbots when making complex inquiries.

It doesn’t have to be that way. Chatbots can be effective and helpful, if they understand what you want and are set up to solve your problem. With the right ancillary tools, that’s easier than you might think.

The trouble with bad chatbots

Before exploring how to make chatbots genuinely helpful, two issues caused by bad chatbots are worth exploring.

Firstly, by the time a customer gets to the point where they’re begging just to speak to an actual human, their perception of the business has already been damaged. Multiply that by dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of customers and a company quickly has a problem on its hands.

And those are the people who are patient enough to actually go through the whole process. Many more will end the conversation the minute they see a chatbot or get an unsatisfactory answer. In the process, organisations miss out on valuable information about their customers - the second problem bad chatbots cause.

It’s therefore critical that organisations do everything they can to ensure that their customers can ‘talk’ to a digital expert capable of solving their query, first time.

Introducing virtual agents

Virtual agents are designed to have the same level of conversation that a human agent can have with you. They are essentially the next generation of chatbot, one that go beyond simply answering frequently asked questions to resolving most queries, issues and complaints without the need for human intervention.

At present, virtual agents are almost able to pass the Turing test - when you won’t be able to detect whether you are talking to a human agent or a virtual agent. As their capability grows, so does their reach. Expect to soon be talking to a virtual agent on the phone, and in the language of your choice too.

The role of human agents is being elevated

As a result of these significantly more powerful ‘chatbots’, human agents won't be asked to take the calls where rules simply need to be followed to resolve the customer’s query.

Instead, human agents will be asked to take the lower volume, higher value ‘connecting’ calls. The ones where the relationship with a customer needs to be strengthened or saved. Where brand loyalty is built, and the total customer engagement experienced is shaped.

Virtual agents already allow you to have a two-way conversation that gets the job done. They are available to talk 24/7, and are designed to offer a consistent, compliant and yet hyper-personalised experience every time. It is what we hoped we could deliver with chatbots. And now we can.

Read more: Customer experience, chatbots, Ryan Falkenberg, virtual agents
NextOptions

About Ryan Falkenberg

Ryan Falkenberg is co-founder and CEO of software company Clevva.


Related

#BizTrends2024: Jacques Du Bruyn - Gamification in digital marketing
#BizTrends2024: Jacques Du Bruyn - Gamification in digital marketing
 11 Jan 2024
Source: © 123rf Riyaat Phillips, senior presales manager at Altron Systems Integration says that people are the answer for retail going forward
Retail 2024: People the biggest trend and the biggest lesson
 5 Jan 2024
Source: © 123rf The evolution of intent-based marketing is developing advanced attribution models to cover the entire customer journey, says Grant Lapping, digital executive +OneX
Developing advanced attribution models for the entire customer journey - online to offline
 7 Dec 2023
Source: © 123rf Adrian Whines of Brand DNA Brandspace Activation, says fuel stations are brand temples that play pivotal roles in defining the customer experience
Fuel stations: More than pumps and prices - brand temples for CX
 30 Nov 2023
How can banks turn stressful Black Fridays into a customer service win?
How can banks turn stressful Black Fridays into a customer service win?
 21 Nov 2023
Evolution in technology levels the retail playing field
Evolution in technology levels the retail playing field
 17 Nov 2023
Retaining and growing customers in a tough economic climate
Retaining and growing customers in a tough economic climate
 10 Nov 2023
Hyper-personalisation can elevate CX through tailored engagement
Hyper-personalisation can elevate CX through tailored engagement
 9 Nov 2023
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz