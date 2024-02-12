Subaru partners with Dell to develop next generation EyeSight system

Subaru Corporation and Dell Technologies have joined forces to develop next-generation driver assistance technology, aiming to make roads safer for everyone. This collaboration leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance storage to improve Subaru's EyeSight driver assistance system.

Dell is providing the infrastructure to fuel Subaru's AI development. Dell's PowerScale storage system, designed specifically for AI workloads, allows Subaru to seamlessly integrate, analyse, and extract valuable insights from vast amounts of data.

This data is crucial for the development of Subaru's next-generation EyeSight, a technology already featured in over 5.5 million vehicles. EyeSight keeps watch on traffic flow, optimises cruise control, and warns drivers when they stray from their lane.

Subaru's AI development arm, Subaru Lab, established in 2020, has seen a significant storage capacity increase thanks to PowerScale. This allows the carmaker to improve image analysis for EyeSight by accessing data stored across data centres and at its Tokyo offices.

Safety and reliability

“As a brand that has built its reputation on trust, we are constantly expanding AI development to increase the reliability in our vehicles while contributing to the greater good,” said Takashi Kanai, deputy chief of Subaru Lab and manager of the ADAS development department, PGM (Advanced Integrated System), engineering division.

“While requirements for systems and storage are ever changing, we are confident that Dell PowerScale is up to the task as the underlying infrastructure for EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, allowing us to continue advancing our AI initiatives to improve driver safety.”

Studies by Subaru, using data from Japan's traffic research institute (ITARDA), suggest that the accident rate for EyeSight-equipped vehicles in Japan is a remarkably low 0.06%.

Flexibility

“Subaru is driving massive innovation through data to give motorists an extra set of eyes and an extra foot on the brake while entrusting Dell Technologies to enable this journey as its AI development infrastructure,” said Arthur Lewis, president, infrastructure solutions group, Dell Technologies.

“As an AI-ready data platform, Dell PowerScale storage allows companies like Subaru to integrate, analyse and use data to deliver impactful insights that advance human progress and transform industries.”

PowerScale's flexibility and scalability empower Subaru Lab to efficiently manage data across various cloud environments, while maintaining security and cost-effectiveness. This allows for rapid data retrieval and analysis, further accelerating the development of Subaru's AI-powered image analysis for EyeSight.