Study reveals Coca-Cola System's $10.4bn impact is reshaping Africa’s economy

The Coca-Cola Company has revealed the results of a comprehensive Africa-wide socio-economic impact study.

Photo by Abuti Engidashet via www.pexels.com

The study shows that the Coca-Cola system, made up of The Coca-Cola Company and its authorised bottlers, working with a wide network of suppliers, manufacturers, service providers and customers, contributed $10.4bn in value-added economic activity across its value chain in Africa in 2024.

The Coca-Cola system supported more than one million jobs across its value chain on the continent in sectors like retail, agriculture, manufacturing, transport and services.

This included 36,800 direct Coca-Cola system jobs, plus 987,000 indirect jobs that are supported across the value chain, meaning the system collectively supported 27 additional jobs for every job it directly creates.

The study, conducted by global consultancy Steward Redqueen, shows that the system invested $4.3bn in the African economy in 2024 through the purchase of goods and services from local suppliers, representing 83% of its total procurement.

“Our long-standing presence in Africa, working with locally owned bottlers and suppliers, allows us to drive more sustainable growth and contribute to the continent’s development,” said Luisa Ortega, president of the Africa operating unit of The Coca-Cola Company. “Our unique operating model allows us to make a lasting impact in local communities.”

The company’s portfolio in Africa includes a wide range of brands in several beverage categories. Ingredients and packaging used by the Coca-Cola system in Africa are mostly locally sourced, supplied, produced, manufactured and distributed.

“The Coca-Cola Company’s commitment to Africa remains steadfast,” Ortega said.

“The Coca-Cola system has announced investments of nearly $1.2bn on the continent over the next five years, and we are hopeful that stable and predictable policy environments will enable more investments in the months and years ahead. Additionally, the Coca-Cola system will invest nearly $25m by 2030 to help address critical water-related challenges in local communities in 20 African markets.”

This study highlights the Coca-Cola system’s role in Africa’s long-term growth and driving more sustainable development across the continent.

The approach adopted by Steward Redqueen integrates client-provided operational data with trusted third-party economic sources and industry benchmarks. More than just measuring direct contributions, the analysis uncovers economic interlinkages, showing how the Coca-Cola system drives production, generates income, and supports employment across a spectrum of industries and geographies.

Teodora Nenova, managing partner at Steward Redqueen added: “Our impact assessment reveals the wide-reaching economic footprint of the Coca-Cola system across Africa. The findings highlight the scale of the Coca-Cola system’s local presence and its ongoing contribution to economic opportunity and livelihoods across the continent.”