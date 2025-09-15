South Africa
    Stimorol doubles up on flavour with new Infinity range

    Stimorol unveils its boldest flavour collision with the new Stimorol Infinity range, where sweet meets tangy for an instant mood lift.
    15 Sep 2025
    Source: www.facebook.com

    The rollout sees Stimorol partnering with global confectionery favourite Sour Patch Kids, marking one of the brand’s most high-profile collaborations in recent years. The tie-up is aimed at reinforcing Stimorol’s position in the competitive impulse-snacking category.

    Doubling up on flavour

    The range debuts with Stimorol Infinity Passion Fruit & Lime, which combines tangy citrus with tropical sweetness. Alongside it, the Sour Patch Kids-inspired Sour Redberry and Sour Blue Raspberry variants bring the brand’s “sweet-then-tangy” profile into the gum aisle.

    “Stimorol is about pushing flavour boundaries and turning an everyday chew into something extraordinary,” said Lonwabo Thinta, Stimorol senior brand manager.

    “Our new range, and partnership with Sour Patch Kids, sees great flavours collide, and we can’t wait to see how the public responds to this mood uplift.”

    The Infinity range is now available at retailers nationwide.

