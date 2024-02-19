Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

JNPRMedihelpRand ShowFusionDesignCity Lodge HotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Art News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Full episode available on our YouTube channel.

Full episode available on our YouTube channel.

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Spier Light Art returns in 2024

    19 Feb 2024
    19 Feb 2024
    Spier Light Art returns for its sixth edition from 1 March to 1 April 2024, where visitors can illuminate their evenings with 21 different light and video artworks installed across the farm.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Art is a big deal at Spier. For a start, it exhibits one of the largest contemporary art collections in the country. But it also invests a lot of time and energy into making art accessible to as many people as possible. That’s why this annual light art experience is always free to enter – the aim is to celebrate artists and their creations, and to offer every visitor a unique interaction with inspiring artworks.

    There’s a popular opinion that art holds up a mirror to society. It reflects what is happening in the world. This is certainly true of the work featured at Spier Light Art 2024. The artists each grapple with big themes and challenges in our modern world, such as environmental disasters and climate change, how technology dominates our lives, the effects of racism and colonialism, gender identities, and how humans make sense of life.

    Despite the weight of these ideas, the artists create in a way that invites lightness, interaction and introspection. Sometimes you will laugh, sometimes you will sigh, but you will always think and wonder.

    Curators Vaughn Sadie and Jay Pather promise visitors to the farm yet another bold, bright and beautiful art experience.

    The curators say: “These works combine wonder, participation and thought. This exhibition of Light Art is a space for celebration, offering moments of escape and fantasy, and moments when we may touch sides with the world outside, lest indeed, we fall completely asleep.”

    These lights and colours will awaken your senses. You might happen upon a mesmerising, colourful network of fungi in Stevie Thompson’s Mycelium, or be faced with the blurry lines between relaxation and inattention in Alan Alborough’s sculptural ‘ZZZZ’.

    You might encounter Abri de Swardt’s Flood Light or Naadira Patel and Sarah de Villiers’ Assembling Lines and wonder how we can save our planet from humanity’s excess and shortsightedness.

    Your opinions and beliefs about gender and race, immigration and labour might be broadened. You may wonder what it means to be alienated by language or contemplate on the invasiveness of big brands’ advertising.

    Whichever artwork you encounter, you will be engaged and entertained in South Africa’s one-of-a-kind art experience. Bring an open mind and comfy walking shoes – the art installations are exhibited across the farm – and let Spier Light Art 2024 add a whole lot of light to your life.

    This project is supported by the Swiss Arts Council, Pro Helvetia Johannesburg and Fedex.

    Read more: art installation, art collections, Spier Light Art
    NextOptions

    Related

    Burberry brands South African meadow with signature check pattern
    Burberry brands South African meadow with signature check pattern
    3 Feb 2023
    Spier Light Art 2022 calls for proposals
    Spier Light Art 2022 calls for proposals
    26 Aug 2021
    What to expect from Spier Light Art 2021
    What to expect from Spier Light Art 2021
    20 Jan 2021
    Spier Light Art opens call for 2021 proposals
    Spier Light Art opens call for 2021 proposals
    20 Oct 2020
    Spier Light Art - a unique way to usher in the festive season
    Spier Light Art - a unique way to usher in the festive season
     10 Dec 2019
    Spruce up your festive Stellenbosch stay with the Spier Light Art Festival
    Spruce up your festive Stellenbosch stay with the Spier Light Art Festival
     13 Dec 2018
    Leeu Estates - Manor House and Spa
    Leeu Estates claims spot on Condé Nast Traveler Hot List 2017
    19 Apr 2017
    Local edibles that grow with wild abandon around us
    Local edibles that grow with wild abandon around us
    2 Feb 2016
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz