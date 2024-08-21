SADC Tourism Alliance: Southern Africa remains low-risk for mpox

The SADC Business Council Tourism Alliance has confirmed that Southern Africa remains a safe tourism destination, following recent global health concerns about mpox. The Alliance highlights the region's effective response and reassures travellers of the minimal risk.

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, Chairperson, SADC Business Council Tourism Alliance

On August 14, 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) for the second time in two years. This was followed by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) declaring a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS) on August 13, 2024.

These declarations were prompted by a new strain (clade Ib) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and its spread to neighbouring countries.

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, chairperson of the SADC Business Council Tourism Alliance, states: "We take these declarations seriously and commend the proactive approach of global and regional health authorities. However, it's crucial to understand that the risk to travellers in Southern Africa remains low. Our member countries are implementing robust measures to manage and mitigate any potential virus spread."

SADC member states have addressed the situation as follows:

1. South Africa : The Department of Health has reported 24 cases of Mpox (clade IIb) as of August 2024, primarily affecting people who have had physical contact with an infectious person. The country has implemented enhanced surveillance and contact tracing protocols.

2. Botswana : As of August 16, 2024, Botswana has intensified screening for mpox at selected ports of entry, including Kazungula, Maun Airport, and Gaborone Airport, demonstrating proactive measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

3. Angola : As of August 16, 2024, Angola has not registered any cases of mpox but has reinforced its contingency plan, particularly focusing on border control with the DRC and Congo.

4. Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi : These countries have not reported Mpox cases but have heightened surveillance and preparedness measures.

5. Democratic Republic of the Congo : While experiencing a significant outbreak, the DRC is working closely with WHO and Africa CDC to implement control measures. It's important to note that typical tourist destinations in Southern Africa are far from affected areas.

The SADC Business Council Tourism Alliance clarifies its position on Mpox travel:

1. Low risk for tourists : The risk of mpox transmission in Southern African countries remains lower than in many traveller source markets. Typical tourist activities do not put travellers at high risk for contracting mpox.

2. No travel restrictions : As of August 2024, there are no widespread travel restrictions related to mpox for Southern African countries. Only Canada has issued a level 2 advisory, simply recommending realistic precautions.

3. Safe tourist activities : Safari and wildlife viewing activities are safe. There is no increased risk of mpox transmission from being in forests or around wildlife.

4. Proactive management : SADC member states have implemented surveillance, contact tracing, and treatment protocols to effectively manage potential Mpox cases.

5. Economic importance of tourism : Tourism is vital for our economies and conservation efforts. We encourage travellers to maintain their plans to visit our region while staying informed about health guidelines.

Advice for travellers

While we emphasise the low risk, we advise travellers to:

1. Practice good hygiene, including frequent hand washing.

2. Avoid close contact with individuals who appear ill or have visible skin lesions.

3. Stay informed about health guidelines in their specific destination.

4. Seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as fever or unexplained skin rash.

"We want to reassure our global partners and potential visitors that Southern Africa continues to offer safe, unforgettable experiences," Tshivengwa adds. "Our member countries have taken proactive steps to manage health concerns, ensuring that tourism activities remain low-risk and enjoyable."