Seize the moment: Opportunities in Gauteng's residential property market

Gauteng's property market presents a mix of opportunities with varying trends across its regions. Despite modest inflation figures, the demand for property remains strong, especially among first-time buyers and those seeking investment opportunities.

Lara-Rachel Spronk, franchise sales manager at Just Property Head Office, looks at the current market and the opportunities available.

Overall, Gauteng's annual property inflation increased slightly from 0.1% in Q3 2023 to 0.3% in Feb 2024 (with Johannesburg at -1.4%, Tshwane at 0.7%, and Ekurhuleni at 1.7%).

Inflation is influenced by a number of factors, not least a legacy of load shedding and political uncertainty in an election year, so I see these numbers as positive. And it is clear that demand for property continues to be high in Gauteng despite all the focus on semigration.

Resale activity in 2023 in Cape Town was 17% of the entire country, but Johannesburg, at 16%, was not far behind. In fact, our Just Property Heritage team had record sales in May 2024, and we have plans to expand further in Gauteng to meet the rising demand.

Whether you're a first-time buyer or a seasoned investor, Gauteng's property market holds the potential for substantial rewards. By collaborating with industry professionals, buyers can navigate the market successfully and uncover lucrative opportunities, but there are some important rules to remember

Back to basics

Early GenZ-ers are looking to make their first home purchases, millennials are wondering about moving into a larger home or putting a toe in the property investment waters. There are great opportunities in Gauteng, and we’ll get to those, but it’s important to repeat the basics.

If you're considering buying a home in Gauteng, know that the Gauteng residential property market is currently a dynamic landscape, presenting both challenges and opportunities for potential buyers and investors.

As buying a home is probably one of the most important decisions and investments you'll ever make in your lifetime and a significant financial investment, you need to ensure that you do your research. Keep the following in mind: