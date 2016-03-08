Saxon Hotel transformed: luxury reimagined

As the Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa approaches its milestone of 25 years in delivering unparalleled luxury experiences in 2025, it proudly announces the commencement of an exciting transformation.

Source: @Facebook/Saxon Hotel.

Rooted in a deep commitment to excellence and sustainability, this endeavour marks a pivotal moment in the hotel's storied history.

Guiding this transformative journey is Nelson Kubheka, a visionary force in interior design with over 15 years of dedicated practice. Hailing from the vibrant landscapes of South Africa, Nelson brings a unique blend of creativity and professionalism to the project, infusing each aspect with passion and innovation.

Committed to sustainability, Kubheka integrates this practice seamlessly into his designs, ensuring that beauty harmonises with environmental responsibility.

"We are delighted to be working with Kubheka on this venture," remarked George Cohen, managing director of the Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa.

"The hotel will continue to offer the exclusivity and luxury for which we are renowned, with a new infusion of creativity that will elevate the guest experience to unprecedented heights. We are grateful for the steadfast commitment and support from our shareholders, which underpins our vision for excellence in hospitality."

Kubheka's creative mastery

In his role as creative director of Ommni Design, Kubheka orchestrates a symphony of innovation and sophistication, crafting bespoke interior solutions tailored to the discerning tastes of clients worldwide.

His portfolio includes esteemed projects such as the iconic Bricks Hotel in Abuja, Nigeria, and the luxurious Robyson Hotel in DRC Kinshasa, reflecting his global expertise.

As guests enter the renewed Saxon, they will be greeted by an all-new lobby lounge which has been designed to enhance comfort and personalised service. The reception area, moved to a more private enclave, sets the tone for an exclusive experience from the moment of arrival.

The revitalised piano lounge will now seamlessly open onto the terrace area, offering guests a serene setting for breakfasts, light meals, as well as the hotel's renowned morning and afternoon tea.

Source: Supplied.

Meanwhile, the enhanced and reimagined Olive Bar will provide an immersive environment that opens up onto the terrace and introduces a new light dining offering which can be enjoyed while overlooking the hotel's infinity pool and gardens.

Guests in-residence will be able to enjoy outdoor al fresco dining on the terrace which will be revitalised with new soft furnishings and a modernised look and feel.

Qunu Restaurant stands poised for a complete transformation, inviting guests into an elegant, modern, and renewed space where intimate seating areas adorned with African artwork take guests on a culinary exploration.

Immersed in the captivating melodies of the hotel's resident pianist, diners are set to experience a delightful blend of ambience and flavour. Embracing its commitment to culinary excellence, Qunu's bespoke lunch and dinner offerings unfold, curated to enchant even the most discerning palates.

Source: Supplied.

Each dish is crafted to offer a symphony of flavours that pays homage to the seasonal bounty sourced from local farmers and producers.

Throughout this journey of transformation, the Saxon remains dedicated to exceeding guests' expectations while minimising disruption. Meticulous plans have been implemented to ensure a seamless experience for all valued guests during the refurbishment process.

As Krista North, director of sales and marketing for the hotel aptly summarises, "As we gear up to celebrate 25 years of excellence, we're thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Nelson Kubheka.

"His visionary approach perfectly aligns with our continuous commitment to providing unparalleled luxury experiences and honouring the hotel’s past while continuing to evolve and lead the way in luxury hospitality.”