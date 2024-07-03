Energy & Mining Renewables & Energy Efficiency
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Air Products South AfricaPal SolutionsElectra MiningEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Renewables & Energy Efficiency News South Africa

SPONSORED BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Sawea calls out Nersa and Eskom on grid capacity issues

    6 Aug 2024
    6 Aug 2024
    The South African Wind Energy Association (Sawea) has voiced its concerns regarding the National Energy Regulator of South Africa's (Nersa) decision to reject Eskom's application to reserve grid capacity for renewable energy projects under the public procurement programme.
    Engie's Aurora windfarm on Cape Town's West Coast is a major Sawea project
    Engie's Aurora windfarm on Cape Town's West Coast is a major Sawea project

    In a media statement, Sawea acknowledged the regulatory complexities involved but emphasised the potential negative impact on the wind energy sector and the broader renewable energy landscape in South Africa.

    “Sawea has consistently advocated for a balanced approach to grid capacity allocation, ensuring both public and private procurement processes work synergistically," the statement read.

    Minister Ramokgopa is determined to deliver a new IRP plan before the year is out.
    Ramokgopa’s 20GW renewables plan is a sharp turn from IRP2023

      9 Jul 2024

    The Association is of the opinion that a foundational public procurement programme is instrumental in stimulating socioeconomic development and contributing towards energy security as we transition to a low carbon energy system.

    Sawea also highlighted the significant delays and financial losses caused by the failure to address grid allocation processes, stating that this has "devastated investor confidence and jeopardised the success of wind energy projects."

    Eskom and Nersa solution

    The association called on Eskom and Nersa to collaborate and find viable solutions to the grid challenges, warning that these issues will continue to undermine the open electricity market envisaged by the Electricity Regulation Act Amendment Bill.

    Sawea urged all parties involved to prioritise grid capacity with transparent and fair allocation rules that protect public interests and foster investor confidence in South Africa's renewable energy sector.

    The association says it remains committed to engaging with government bodies, including Nersa and Eskom, to enhance the effectiveness of grid capacity and its allocation processes.

    Read more: Eskom, renewable energy, Nersa, wind energy, REIPPP, SAWEA
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    Source: Cristian Rojas/Pexels
    Sars calls for public comment on renewables tax incentives
     31 Jul 2024
    Minister Ramokgopa is transitioning to phase two of South Africa's electricity crisis.
    With load shedding under control, Ramokgopa tackles affordability
     30 Jul 2024
    Wind industry is a bright spot for job creation
    Wind industry is a bright spot for job creation
    16 Jul 2024
    Koeberg will join a growing list of nuclear power stations that are extending their lifespan beyond 40 years
    Nuclear power is back on the table for South Africa
     16 Jul 2024
    Minister Ramokgopa is determined to deliver a new IRP plan before the year is out.
    Ramokgopa’s 20GW renewables plan is a sharp turn from IRP2023
     9 Jul 2024
    Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, used his first media address to highlight the biggest issues facing the country's electricity supply.
    Ramokgopa highlights SA’s biggest electricity challenges, and it isn’t supply
     8 Jul 2024
    Desco is a featured Ferro Energia customer for its flagship installations.
    Desco is adding renewables to power e-waste recycling
    8 Jul 2024
    Source: iStock.
    Municipal tariff hikes deliver a shocking financial blow to workers
     3 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz