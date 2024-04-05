Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OppoBroad MediaBET SoftwareEduvosEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Cloud News South Africa

SA to probe Microsoft cloud licensing deals

By Foo Yun Chee and Nilutpal Timsina
5 Apr 2024
5 Apr 2024
A South African antitrust agency is set to investigate Microsoft over its cloud computing licensing practices, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on background.
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris. Source: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris. Source: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

The South African case against Microsoft is likely to mirror the European Union antitrust case, according to the source.

Microsoft is not aware of any complaint filed by the South African competition authority, the company said in an emailed statement.

The Competition Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

IBM and AWS expand partnership to accelerate generative AI adoption in Africa
IBM and AWS expand partnership to accelerate generative AI adoption in Africa

27 Nov 2023

Big Tech under fire

The US software giant faces a EU complaint by rivals over its cloud computing licensing practices in the region.

Industry group CISPE, which includes members such as Amazon.com and 26 small EU cloud providers, filed a complaint in late 2022 alleging Microsoft's new contractual terms were harming Europe's cloud computing ecosystem.

Microsoft amended its licensing terms in mid-2022 after rivals in Germany, Italy, Denmark and France took their grievances to the EU competition watchdog.

Read more: cloud computing, Microsoft, Competition Commission, competition law
NextOptions

Source: Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Foo Yun Chee and Nilutpal Timsina

Additional reporting by Yuvraj Malik, Priyanka.G

Related

Image source: kritchanut –
Unpacking the revised Public Interest Guidelines
 27 Mar 2024
Why top South African companies sponsor Business Talk
Broad MediaWhy top South African companies sponsor Business Talk
Africa is served by a network of undersea internet cables
Seacom and Liquid maintain service during cable outages, highlight need for ISP redundancy
 15 Mar 2024
A tough day at the office for internet users in South Africa
Mzansi in the dark: Microsoft acknowledges EMEA outage, but reports suggest wider issues [updated]
 14 Mar 2024
The District of Columbia Court of Appeals is seen in Washington, D.C., USA. Source: Reuters/Andrew Kelly
Unanimous ruling favours Big Tech in DRC child labour cobalt claim
 6 Mar 2024
Inquiry chair James Hodge is leading the public hearings. Source: YouTube.
Elon Musk's X Corp faces backlash for refusing to participate in Competition Commission inquiry
 5 Mar 2024
Elon Musk is claiming that Sam Altman breached the founding contract of OpenAI. Source: Wesley Tingey/Unsplash
Elon Musk sues OpenAI and Sam Altman for Microsoft deal
 1 Mar 2024
Eduvos celebrates Dr Amos Anele's recognition as a Top 50 Cyber Security Leader
EduvosEduvos celebrates Dr Amos Anele's recognition as a Top 50 Cyber Security Leader
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz