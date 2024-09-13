Retail Franchising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Wine & RosesJockey South AfricaLGDNA Brand ArchitectsDaily MaverickRogerwilcoHeineken BeveragesInsight SurveyProvantageProduct of the Year South AfricaStilesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Franchising News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Roman's Pizza issues statement regarding reuse of pizza boxes video

    13 Sep 2024
    13 Sep 2024
    Roman's Pizza has addressed concerns raised by a recent video circulating on social media regarding the reuse of pizza boxes at a franchised branch in Daveyton at Mayfield Square Shopping Centre in Gauteng.

    John Nicolakakis, CEO of Roman's Pizza, issued a statement.

    We want to assure our valued customers and the public that this is not a practice within our brand.



    At Roman's Pizza, we take pride in our customer service and adhere to strict operational protocols to ensure the quality and safety of our products. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards any behaviour that compromises our brand, products, procedures, and hygiene standards. The actions of the employees in the video do not reflect the standard practices of our organisation.


    We are taking this matter extremely seriously and have launched a thorough investigation into the incident. We will leave no box unturned to ensure that our high standards are upheld.


    Our customers' trust and loyalty are paramount to us, and we are deeply disturbed by this incident. We want to assure our customers that we are investigating this matter thoroughly and will take swift action to address any non-compliance with our standards.


    Once again, we appreciate the loyalty and trust our customers have placed in us over the last 30 years, and will continue to work hard to maintain the standards they have come to expect from us.

    Read more: Roman's Pizza, viral video, John Nicolakakis
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz