Roman's Pizza issues statement regarding reuse of pizza boxes video

John Nicolakakis, CEO of Roman's Pizza, issued a statement.





At Roman's Pizza, we take pride in our customer service and adhere to strict operational protocols to ensure the quality and safety of our products. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards any behaviour that compromises our brand, products, procedures, and hygiene standards. The actions of the employees in the video do not reflect the standard practices of our organisation.





We are taking this matter extremely seriously and have launched a thorough investigation into the incident. We will leave no box unturned to ensure that our high standards are upheld.





Our customers' trust and loyalty are paramount to us, and we are deeply disturbed by this incident. We want to assure our customers that we are investigating this matter thoroughly and will take swift action to address any non-compliance with our standards.





Once again, we appreciate the loyalty and trust our customers have placed in us over the last 30 years, and will continue to work hard to maintain the standards they have come to expect from us.