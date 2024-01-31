Red Ribbon Communications launches consumer tech division following LG Electronics win

Zenahrea Damon, an industry veteran with a stellar track record, heads the division, with support from former Daily Maverick journalist Karabo Mafolo.

This strategic move follows Red Ribbon’s recent success in securing the PR account for LG Electronics South Africa in collaboration with MCD Magic Factory, creating opportunities to expand our portfolio with more lifestyle clients.

“Establishing a dedicated consumer tech division allows us to bring an even stronger focus and specialised expertise to this burgeoning sector,” said Ronelle Bester, founder and account director of Red Ribbon Communications. “With Zenahrea’s experience in lifestyle brands like Clicks, Sorbet and Shimansky, and Karabo’s journalistic background, we have the ideal team in place to deliver world-class PR and marketing support.”

Besides LG Electronics, Red Ribbon is already offering PR services to multiple consumer-focused companies within the fintech and edtech sectors.

“I’m thrilled to use my experience and love for consumer brands to Red Ribbon’s new consumer tech clients,” said Damon. Her dynamic leadership and expertise in lifestyle brands position her as a key asset in driving the consumer division towards success.

“I’m proud to be part of a team that’s all about pushing limits and reaching for excellence in media relations. With Red Ribbon, I aim to lift brands, inspire people, and change the way consumers connect with companies in South Africa.”

Mafolo’s recent appointment as PR account executive further strengthens the division. “Coming from a journalism background and diving into the world of PR, I’m eager to bring new perspectives to the table,” said Mafolo. “This journey lets me see things from both sides—understanding what our clients need and also getting what journalists look for in stories and relationships.

“We are excited to see Karabo and Zenahrea collaborate in providing world-class PR services to our consumer tech clients. Their exceptional talent and diverse expertise will undoubtedly propel our nascent consumer tech PR division to extraordinary levels,” Bester concludes.