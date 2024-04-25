Red Ribbon Communications drive FICA compliance awareness for fintech company DocFox

In a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing awareness and understanding of FICA compliance, leading South African PR agency Red Ribbon Communications collaborated with DocFox, a pioneer in B2B tech solutions, to shed light on the critical importance of accountability in the financial sector.

The placement of South Africa on the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list in February 2024 presented challenges for the country. Recognising the urgency of the situation, DocFox reached out to Red Ribbon Communications to leverage their PR expertise in content creation, strategic communication and generating mainstream publicity.

Hawken McEwan, director of risk and compliance at DocFox, expressed his excitement about the collaboration. “At DocFox, we dedicate ourselves to empowering Accountable Institutions with the knowledge and tools to enable them to be FICA compliant. Partnering with Red Ribbon Communications has helped us to amplify our message and reach a wider audience, clearly showing their skills at effective FinTech PR.”

Reflecting on the success of the partnership, Ronelle Bester, account director at Red Ribbon Communications, said: “Our collaboration has not only heightened awareness about FICA compliance but has also positioned Hawken as a thought leader in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and financial crime. Through strategic media outreach and educational initiatives, we have equipped Accountable Institutions with the knowledge to play their part in combating financial crimes.”

The collaboration with DocFox has significantly enhanced Red Ribbon Communications’ capabilities in providing PR services to FinTech companies. “Working closely with DocFox has not only expanded our knowledge in the fintech field but has also improved our effectiveness in offering tailored PR solutions to fintech companies,” Bester notes. “This partnership has played a crucial role in enhancing our knowledge and proficiency in the fintech industry while also catalysing positive transformations within the tech PR sector.”

In response to the remarkable outcomes achieved through the partnership, McEwan expressed his satisfaction, stating: “I am impressed with the results of our collaboration with Red Ribbon Communications. Together, we have successfully raised awareness of FICA compliance and positioned DocFox as a leading voice in the fight against financial crime in South Africa. This partnership has solidified our commitment to help South Africa get removed from the FATF’s greylist.”

The alliance between Red Ribbon Communications and DocFox has generated widespread media coverage, with features in prominent publications like Business Day, The Citizen, and IOL. The collaboration also secured six TV and radio interviews, including appearances on eNCA, Cape Talk, Moneyweb, and Power FM, reaching an editorial audience of over 27m.

As South Africa navigates the path towards regulatory compliance, the strategic collaboration between Red Ribbon Communications and DocFox stands as a testament to the power of effective communication within the fintech sector. “By leveraging our expertise and their dedication, both entities have not only raised awareness but also paved the way for innovative approaches in the tech PR landscape, setting a new standard for industry collaboration and positive impact,” Bester concludes.