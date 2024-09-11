Red Ribbon Communications drives remarkable growth for edtech company Zaio

In a testament to the power of strategic public relations in the edtech sector, Red Ribbon Communications, a leading South African PR agency, has successfully elevated the profile of Zaio, an online coding school, through a targeted six-month media outreach campaign. The collaboration between Red Ribbon Communications and Zaio has yielded exceptional results, positioning Zaio as a go-to platform for accessible coding education.

Ronelle Bester, account director at Red Ribbon Communications, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership: “Our work with Zaio exemplifies the transformative impact of strategic PR in the edtech space. In just six months, we’ve not only significantly increased Zaio’s brand visibility but also contributed to tangible business growth.”

The campaign’s success is evident in the impressive metrics achieved. In a mere six months, Red Ribbon secured over 120 pieces of media coverage, with 25% in tier-one media outlets and increased Zaio’s Share of Voice by 22%.

The impact of the PR efforts extended beyond media coverage, directly influencing Zaio’s business growth. A radio interview on community station Radio 786 contributed to almost 20% of new student sign-ups for their next bootcamp. Red Ribbon’s strategic focus on securing broadcast interviews proved particularly impactful, with a single broadcast on SABC igniting a staggering 60% increase in visitors to Zaio’s website. This momentum continued with consecutive features on eNCA and Newzroom Afrika, driving another 60% spike in traffic.

Harjot Singh, CMO at Zaio, attested to the campaign’s effectiveness: “PR has definitely positively changed the view on Zaio. Our popularity increased, which is good for the brand and also good for business because it is building more trust for us.” Singh further emphasised the value of consistent PR efforts: “We’ve learned that effective PR is about persistence and consistency. It’s not an overnight process, but rather the result of our PR agency consistently reaching out to media houses with compelling stories. This ongoing effort creates opportunities for significant media coverage, and that’s where we see the real value in PR.”

Singh noted: “We understand PR is a long-term investment. The results we’ve seen in just six months have been impressive, and we’re excited to continue this journey with Red Ribbon.”

The collaboration has not only boosted Zaio’s profile but has also expanded its reach beyond its Cape Town base. “A year ago, we were just known in Cape Town. Now, when we enter an event, people already know who we are, which is crazy,” Singh remarked. “We walk into Johannesburg or any other province, and we’re recognised. It’s a nice place to be, and PR has changed the view on Zaio positively.”

Bester commented on the agency’s approach: “Our strategy goes beyond securing media coverage. We focus on creating narratives that resonate with the audience and drive tangible results for our clients. The success with Zaio underscores our ability to deliver high-impact PR campaigns in the edtech sector.”

As the edtech sector continues to evolve, Red Ribbon stands out as the go-to tech PR agency for companies seeking to enhance their visibility and drive business growth. The Zaio success story serves as a compelling example of the agency’s ability to deliver exceptional results in a relatively short time frame, while also laying the groundwork for long-term success.

“Our partnership with Zaio has not only yielded impressive results but has also reinforced our position as leaders in edtech PR. We’re thrilled that Zaio extended our collaboration, and we look forward to continuing to drive innovation and success in this dynamic sector,” Bester concludes.

“Our partnership with Red Ribbon extends far beyond publicity and statistics. Together, we’ve found a powerful synergy in our shared mission to impact people’s lives through education. This collaboration has enabled us to reach and create opportunities for those previously underserved in the tech education space,” Singh concludes. “It’s not just about growing our business; it’s about opening doors for individuals who might not have had access to quality coding education before. This alignment of values has made our partnership particularly meaningful and effective.”



