Beyond the traditional: How one tech PR agency is reshaping South Africa’s communications landscape

From Fortune 500 companies to homegrown tech leaders, Red Ribbon Communications is reshaping tech PR through its unique dual-sector expertise and owner-managed approach.

In an industry where PR companies in South Africa often take a generalist approach, Red Ribbon Communications has carved out a unique position as one of the country’s leading technology-focused PR agencies. This specialisation, combined with an owner-managed structure, has helped establish the firm as one of the most distinctive tech PR agencies in South Africa.

A legacy of tech excellence

“Our approach to public relations fundamentally differs from traditional agencies,” explains Ronelle Bester, founder and account director at Red Ribbon Communications. “We’ve built our reputation on deep tech industry expertise, allowing us to translate complex technical concepts into compelling narratives that resonate with specialist and mainstream audiences.”

As a PR company in South Africa that serves the technology sector, Red Ribbon has developed an impressive portfolio of clients ranging from local technology pioneers to global Fortune 500 companies. The addition of LG Electronics South Africa to their client roster at the end of 2023 marked an exciting expansion into consumer tech PR, complementing their established B2B tech PR expertise.

Launching a dedicated consumer tech division represents a strategic evolution for the public relations agency. “While we’ve excelled in B2B tech PR for over two decades, we’re now bringing that same expertise to consumer tech brands,” Bester notes. “This dual focus allows us to serve the entire technology spectrum, from enterprise solutions to consumer electronics.”

The owner-managed advantage

Unlike many PR companies in South Africa that operate on rigid time-based billing models, Red Ribbon takes a different approach. “Excellence isn’t measured by the clock,” Bester emphasises. “Our focus is on delivering quality outcomes, not counting billable hours. This allows us to be more creative and thorough in our approach to client campaigns.”

The agency’s agile structure enables quick adaptation to changing client needs, something larger PR agencies in South Africa often struggle with. Their network of trusted specialists means they can scale up or down as required, providing comprehensive solutions without the overhead of a large agency.

Another distinguishing factor is their international network connections. While proudly South African, Red Ribbon maintains strong global partnerships that inform its strategic approach. “These international relationships give us access to global best practices and trends, which we adapt for the local market,” explains Bester. “This means our clients benefit from world-class service delivered with a deep understanding of the South African context.”

As a leading tech PR agency, the firm’s commitment to continuous learning and employee well-being has resulted in exceptional staff retention. Some team members have been with the company for over a decade. This stability translates into consistent, high-quality service delivery and strong, enduring client relationships.

“When choosing a South African PR agency, companies need a partner who truly understands both B2B and consumer tech,” Bester concludes. “Our specialised focus, combined with our agile structure and commitment to excellence, allows us to deliver results that consistently exceed expectations across the entire technology spectrum.”

As South Africa’s technology sector grows, Red Ribbon Communications’ unique positioning as a specialist tech PR agency, combined with its owner-managed approach and comprehensive technology focus, sets them apart in an increasingly competitive market.



