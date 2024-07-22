Legal Legislation
    Presidency signs Pension Funds Amendment Bill into law

    22 Jul 2024
    22 Jul 2024
    President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved the Pension Funds Amendment Bill, which amends pension-related legislation to enable the implementation of the recently legislated two-pot retirement system geared towards bolstering retirement savings.
    Image source: rawpixel –
    Image source: rawpixel – 123RF.com

    The new Pension Funds Amendment Act amends the Pension Funds Act of 1956, the Post and Telecommunications-Related Matters Act of 1958, the Transnet Pension Fund Act of 1990, and the Government Employees Pension Law of 1996.

    The law provides for the introduction of the savings withdrawal benefit; the appropriate account of a member’s interest in the savings; retirement and vested components, and the deductions that may be made.

    The Act requires pension funds to amend their rules, adjust their investment portfolios and prepare administrative systems for pension fund members to apply to access portions of their pension funds from 1 September 2024.

    This law complements the Revenues Laws Amendment Act, 2024 (Act No. 12 of 2024), which was signed by the President on 11 June 2024.

    Two-pot retirement system

    Government has proposed a reform to the retirement saving regime, which will see the introduction of the “two-pot” retirement system.

    The Presidency said from the proposed date of 1 September 2024, one-third of retirement contributions will be split into a savings component, and two-thirds into a retirement component.

    “What is in the savings component will be available for withdrawal at any time before retirement. The ability to unconditionally access amounts from the savings component will be provided without the member having to cease employment or having to resign.

    “A member will be allowed to make a single withdrawal within a year of assessment and the minimum withdrawal amount is R2,000. The ability to withdraw from the savings component will be applicable on a per fund or per contract basis,” the Presidency said.

    Withdrawals from the savings component will be added to the individual’s taxable income and will be taxed at their marginal tax rates.

    The Presidency also explained that retirement funds will on or soon after 1 September 2024 be required to create another component known as the retirement component, which will be housed within the current retirement fund.

    Individuals will be required to contribute an amount of two-thirds of the total individual retirement fund contributions to the retirement component.

    “The assets in the retirement component will be required to be preserved until retirement (ie. withdrawals from this component can only be accessed by the member upon retirement, as per the fund rules).

    “Once a member has reached retirement age and retires, the retirement component is to be paid in the form of an annuity, including a living annuity. This dispensation gives members of retirement funds access to retirement savings without having to resign or cash out entire pension funds,” the Presidency said.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za



