    Presidency signs 3 bills into law

    12 Jun 2024
    12 Jun 2024
    President Cyril Ramaphosa has in terms of Section 79(1) of the Constitution assented to and signed into law the National Land Transport Amendment Bill, the Economic Regulation of Transport Bill, and the Municipal Fiscal Powers and Functions Amendment Bill.
    Image source: HONGQI ZHANG – 123RF.com

    This in accordance with Section 79(1) of the Constitution.

    The National Land Transport Amendment Bill

    According to the Presidency, the National Land Transport Act was brought to the President’s desk in 2020 but was sent back to the National Assembly for reconsideration.

    “The revised Bill amongst other seeks to amend the National Land Transport Act, 2009, to insert certain definitions and amend others and provide for non-motorised and accessible transport.

    “The amendments bring the Principal Act up to date with new developments and provide for certain powers of provinces and municipalities to conclude contracts for public transport services. It further expands the powers of the Minister to make regulations and introduce safety measures,” the Presidency said.

    The Economic Regulation of Transport Bill

    The Economic Regulation of Transport Bill seeks to create economic growth and welfare in South Africa “by promoting an effective and productive transport sector”.

    “That includes establishing a Transport Economic Regulator responsible for regulating prices in the transport sector, investigate complaints, monitor and enforce compliance in the transport sector.

    “The Bill further seeks to establish a single regulatory body to focus on the economic regulation of the transport industry,” the Presidency stated.

    The Municipal Fiscal Powers and Functions Amendment Bill

    The Municipal Fiscal Powers and Functions Amendment Bill according to the Presidency, “seeks to regulate the power of municipalities to levy development charges”.

    “It also establishes a system for the municipalities to impose levies for land development applications as a condition for granting or approval of such an application for persons to use or develop land in a municipality.

    “The Bill empowers municipalities, where authorised by national legislation, to impose taxes, levies and duties appropriate to local government,” the Presidency concluded.

    Read more: National Land Transport Amendment Bill, bills approved
    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

