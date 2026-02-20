South Africa
    Pedros snaps up Bird & Co in bold expansion move

    Issued by Pedros
    20 Feb 2026
    20 Feb 2026
    Pedros has acquired South African fast casual brand, Bird & Co, bringing the nine-store chicken and pizza business into the Pedros Group as part of its strategic national expansion strategy.
    Pedros snaps up Bird & Co in bold expansion move
    Pedros snaps up Bird & Co in bold expansion move

    The deal adds an established KZN brand to the Group’s portfolio at a time when scale, supply chain resilience and pricing discipline are becoming critical for food businesses operating in South Africa’s tough consumer environment.

    Bird & Co has built a loyal following across KwaZulu-Natal and a part of Gauteng, with a total of 9 stores. The brand will continue trading under its existing name.

    Under the Pedros Group, Bird & Co is expected to benefit from improved buying power, a national supply chain and established, successful operational systems. This is to support better pricing for customers, and growth and stability for franchise partners.

    Greg Stephenson, General Manager of Bird & Co, said the transaction provided certainty for the business, its customers and its people, to grow responsibly and sustainably and become a respected brand in the industry.

    “Pedros has grown to more than 200 stores nationwide, and their experience in food service and franchising creates real opportunities for our team and our franchise partners. The group is rich in talent and resources, and there is a strong willingness to grow and strengthen Bird and Co, especially from an operational and customer experience perspective.”

    Bradley Marshall, marketing executive at Pedros, said Bird & Co was a natural fit within the group.

    “Bird & Co has a differentiated offering with its wood-fired pizzas and deboned chicken,” said Marshall. “The brand has room to grow and the fundamentals are in place. It operates in competitive markets and has built local recognition. Our role is to refine the brand, improve consistency, and support its next phase of development.

    Pedros snaps up Bird & Co in bold expansion move
    Pedros snaps up Bird & Co in bold expansion move

    About Pedros

    Pedros is a South African quick-service restaurant brand specialising in Flame Grilled Chicken. Founded locally, the brand operates a growing network of more than 200 stores across South Africa and into Africa, with a focus on great product, affordability and consistent quality.

    About Bird & Co

    Founded in 2017 in KwaZulu-Natal, Bird & Co offers a fast-casual concept combining flame-grilled, deboned chicken and freshly made wood-fired pizzas. The brand is known for its creamy chilli-peri sauce and a focus on fresh, high-quality ingredients.

