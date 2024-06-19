Obscura opens its doors in Rosebank, Johannesburg

Having officially opened its doors a few weeks back in the heart of Rosebank, Obscura is set to stand out as a premier destination for those seeking an elegant, eclectic and warm atmosphere, serving the best cocktails in town.

From its unique selection of cocktails and unconventional food plating offerings to its distinctive décor, Obscura is here to take you on a journey of enjoyment.

At the heart of Obscura is its classic cocktail bar, where traditional cocktails are given a contemporary twist for all to indulge in. In addition to these timeless beverages, Obscura features a curated list of signature cocktails that occasionally change with the seasons, ensuring a fresh and dynamic drinks menu throughout the year.

Drinks

The current signature menu includes carefully curated cocktails like the Soul Candi, Clarified Pina Colada, Monkey Sour and the Verbena Collins with a great selection of Virgin cocktail favourites including the Mexican Sweetheart and Don’t Forget Me.

The universal classics are also on the menu:- The Negroni, the Paloma, the Old Fashioned, various Martini’s and the Strawberry Daiquiri. Dessert Cocktails include the White Russian, the Grasshopper and the Golden Cadillac.

Food

The culinary offerings at Obscura are centered around tapa-style plating, with a particular emphasis on key signature dishes for everyone to savour and share. The food menu is designed to be flexible and evolves every so often, ensuring that each visit brings a new and delightful gastronomic adventure.

From a selection of popular bar snacks to sharing plates, salads and desserts for those with a sweet tooth.

Favourites over the past few weeks include the unexpected signature Cape Malay Charred Broccoli dish, the to-die-for Korean Panko Chicken Wings, the mouthwatering Carrot and Baba Ghanoush, Sumo Fries and the scrumptious Umqombothi Banoffee Tartlet.

Decor

Complementing the offering of food and drinks, Obscura’s décor is organic and features simple colourful graffiti and quintessential art pieces in every corner, creating an ambience that is both sophisticated and unpretentious.

One of the standout features of Obscura is the exclusive Dali Room, a private area that accommodates 10-12 guests comfortably. This special tranquil space is available by advance booking only, offering a unique and personalised experience for those special occasions.

‘At Obscura we pride ourselves on creating the best hospitality experience for all our patrons, making them feel like guests in our home rather than customers. Our team goes the extra mile to ensure that every ‘guest’ receives impeccable service in an intimate and welcoming environment,’ stated co-owner George Hunter, and adds ‘Also in line with staying true to its name, Obscura invites guests to view hospitality from a different perspective to fully experience the essence of the destination. The more you look, the more you will discover, much like peering through a keyhole. We are here to host you.’

Obscura is the brainchild of three industry titans: entertainment and hospitality mogul Ricardo da Costa, hospitality and bar guru George Hunter, and businessman Leren Govender. Their combined expertise and passion for exceptional service have culminated in a venue that promises to redefine the Rosebank social scene.

Obscura, located at 199 Oxford Road, Rosebank, Johannesburg , is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 12noon to midnight, and can currently comfortably accommodate up to 100 guests, providing an intimate yet lively setting for patrons.

The average spend per head ranges from R850 to R1000, ensuring a premium experience for all patrons. Bookings can be made on the website.