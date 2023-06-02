Industries

    New generation of South African accounting and finance professionals awarded the CGMA designation

    Issued by AICPA & CIMA
    16 May 2024
    16 May 2024
    Two hundred-and-sixty new candidates have been awarded the CGMA designation at a convocation that took place in Johannesburg, led by CIMA president and co-chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, Sarah Ghosh, FCMA, CGMA. The new cohort will help meet the growing needs of business and the South African economy for accounting and finance services.
    Candidates were awarded their CGMA designation at a convocation that took place in Johannesburg, South Africa.
    Candidates were awarded their CGMA designation at a convocation that took place in Johannesburg, South Africa.

    The CGMA designation was established in 2012 by the  American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and  The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA)  to recognise a unique group of accounting and finance professionals who have reached the highest benchmark of quality and competence. It is built on extensive research to maintain the highest relevance with employers and help candidates develop the business, digital, people, and leadership skills, needed to build successful careers in accounting, business, and finance.

    Sarah Ghosh, FCMA, CGMA, CIMA president and co-chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants:

    “I am delighted to be here in South Africa to welcome a new generation of accounting and finance professionals to our global community. I have been part of the accounting and finance profession for many years, but I have to say that the commitment and determination of younger generations to become CGMA designation holders never ceases to impress me. I can say with confidence that our profession has a bright future. Congratulations to all our new members and exam complete candidates, I look forward to seeing what you will achieve in the future.”

    Lenise Wagner, director of markets and performance at AICPA and CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, added:

    “We are happy to recognise the achievements of new CIMA members and CGMA designation holders at this year’s convocation. We are pleased to welcome them into the profession and wish them all the best in their future and careers in the presence of esteemed guests including the CIMA president and association co-chair, Sarah Ghosh, FCMA, CGMA, and our supportive partners. We are grateful for their attendance and making this event even more special for our candidates and members.”

    AICPA & CIMA
    The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants® (the Association), representing AICPA® & CIMA®, advances the global accounting and finance profession through its work on behalf of 689,000 AICPA and CIMA members, candidates and engaged professionals in 196 countries and territories.

