Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

ActionCOACH SA Business CoachingThe Publicity WorkshopHeineken BeveragesMedia24 LifestyleEdge GrowthEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Community News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

African Transformation Movement, Elections, Land Expropriation and Coalitions.

African Transformation Movement, Elections, Land Expropriation and Coalitions.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    New business incubator in Ekurhuleni set to empower township SMEs

    8 Apr 2024
    8 Apr 2024
    Minister for Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will launch the Gibela Business Incubator on 10 April 2024 at Kwa-Thema Business Park in Springs, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The incubator provides an enabling environment for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) to grow and become sustainable through the provision of affordable space, business support and the facilitation of market opportunities.

    The Gibela Business Incubator is a result of a partnership between the Gibela Rail Transport Consortium, the City of Ekurhuleni and the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda).

    The incubator provides business and technical development services to qualifying entrepreneurs and small businesses operating in Nigel, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Tsakane and the greater Ekurhuleni area – with a view to mitigating the risk of failure in the early stages of startups.

    Five SMMEs in various sectors are expected to be awarded certificates for the successful completion of incubator’s three-year programme in which these businesses have achieved some key milestones in business development including market readiness and self-sustaining businesses.

    The Gibela Business Incubator is one of the 110 incubators and hubs supported by Seda. It advances the Department of Small Business Development’s mandate to lead and coordinate an integrated approach for the promotion and development of entrepreneurship, SMMEs and co-operatives, and to ensure an enabling environment to support their growth and sustainability.

    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: Supplied. Minister of Small Business Development of South Africa, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.
    African Bank: Championing youth-led small-business solutions at GEC+ Africa
     14 Mar 2024
    Cape Town to host Global Entrepreneurship Congress, boosting African entrepreneurship
    Cape Town to host Global Entrepreneurship Congress, boosting African entrepreneurship
    4 Mar 2024
    The IBM Z platform leverages AI for the highest security, performance and availability. Source: ibm.com
    Home Affairs service down because of SITA mainframe issue
     4 Jan 2024
    Government working on energy relief package for small businesses
    Government working on energy relief package for small businesses
    19 Jan 2023
    Nominations open for inaugural National Presidential SMME Awards
    Nominations open for inaugural National Presidential SMME Awards
    1 Nov 2022
    SA female tech entrepreneurs called to #PowerUp at Women in Tech (WIT) Appreciation Experience
    The Innovator TrustSA female tech entrepreneurs called to #PowerUp at Women in Tech (WIT) Appreciation Experience
    Government urges small businesses to apply for support through entrepreneurship programme
    Government urges small businesses to apply for support through entrepreneurship programme
    4 Jul 2022
    Small businesses urged to comment on master plan
    Small businesses urged to comment on master plan
    8 Jun 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz