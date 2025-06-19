Meditation master Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche announces first SA tour

Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche, internationally acclaimed meditation teacher and bestselling author, will embark on his first full South African tour in August and September.

Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche. Image by Ngawang Thigchok Gurung

The visit will bring the founder of the worldwide Tergar Meditation Community, which operates centres across six continents, to Cape Town and Johannesburg for a series of talks, courses, and retreats.

The events will take place from 27 August until 7 September.

What sets Rinpoche apart is his remarkable ability to make meditation accessible to everyone, regardless of background or beliefs.

He is a bestselling author whose book The Joy of Living became a New York Times bestseller and has been translated into over 20 languages.

His unique approach combines time-tested practices with neuroscience. Research conducted at the University of Wisconsin revealed extraordinary effects of his meditation techniques on brain function, with results featured in National Geographic and Time magazine.

Most uniquely, his teachings weave together his own personal experiences, which include using meditation techniques to overcome panic attacks and a near-death experience during a wandering retreat, with modern scientific research. This combination creates practical tools for cultivating happiness and well-being in our fast-paced, stress-filled world.

Rinpoche inspires millions by sharing evidence-based methods that require no religious background — just minutes of daily practice can lead to reduced anxiety, greater happiness, and improved focus in both personal and professional life.

His works Joyful Wisdom and In Love with the World explore personal transformation, resilience, and his profound near-death experience. His acclaimed TED Talk demonstrates why meditation is easier than most people think.

“In my travels over the past 25 years, I have encountered many people and realise that the feeling of separation from ourselves and the world is merely a deceptive narrative created by our minds,” says Mingyur Rinpoche.

“In my lineage, we believe it is possible to transcend those beliefs, and when we love the world, the world loves us back. I am thrilled to be traveling to South Africa for the first time to share these ancient teachings, highlighting the recognition of our innate wellbeing, and how it connects us to our shared humanity. I look forward to meeting you all soon.”