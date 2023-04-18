Industries

    Mazda pulls the plug on local bakkie offering amidst fierce market competition

    6 Mar 2024
    6 Mar 2024
    Mazda Southern African has announced the end of production and importation of the Mazda BT-50 Double Cab Pick-up for the South African market.
    The Mazda BT-50 | image supplied
    The Mazda BT-50 | image supplied

    Since it debuted in 2008, replacing Mazda’s B-series of LCVs, the BT-50 has delivered mixed sales results for Mazda in the SA market. The BT-50 was originally manufactured in an alliance with Ford Motor Company of SA in its Silverton plant.

    “The current version which launched in 2021 and was manufactured in Thailand as part of an alliance with Isuzu, has not made inroads into our extremely competitive double-cab market, especially in comparison to brands that manufacture locally,” Mazda Southern Africa noted in a press statement.

    “The South African LCV, and in particular the double cab market, is extremely well developed and competitive with locally manufactured brands and nameplates dominating sales.

    This factor, as well as an extremely challenging landscape for imported vehicles, competing directly with locally manufactured products, has led Mazda SA to make this difficult decision,” commented Craig Roberts, MD of Mazda SA.

    Current inventory at dealers will be the final available BT-50 vehicles for retail sale in South Africa, no further imports of the BT-50 will be brought to South Africa by Mazda SA.

    The existing BT-50 car parc, both current generation as well as previous generation vehicles both under warranty and in service plan as well vehicles currently in service on SA roads will continue to be supported by Mazda SA and its 42 dealers around the country.

    “As with the run-out of any specific model, Mazda SA will continue to support BT-50 with all service, repair, and replacement parts,” the manufacturer said.

    Mazda Corporation will continue to manufacture the BT-50 as part of its alliance with Isuzu for other global markets.

